Trump to hold outdoor rally in N.H. next weekend

Trump’s campaign announced the president will hold a Saturday evening rally with the president at the Portsmouth International Airport. (The last time Trump held an event at that location was in 2011 when he flew up in a helicopter to explore a run for president — on the same morning President Barack Obama released his full birth certificate, hoping to end false rumors stirred by Trump and others that he was not born in the United States. )

Due to precautions in the coronavirus era, the rally is expected to take place entirely outside. “There will be ample access to hand sanitizer, and all attendees will be provided a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear,” the campaign said in a statement.

Trump is trailing Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden nationally by double digits and by 9 points in the most recent poll of voters in New Hampshire, which has been considered a swing state for the past two decades. Possibly because he is behind, or possibly because he has repeatedly downplayed the risks of COVID-19 by refusing to wear a mask himself and saying last week that the disease will “disappear,” Trump began holding in-person rallies two weeks ago in Tulsa, Okla.

This event will mark the first time Trump has been in New Hampshire since a rally in Manchester on the eve of the state’s first-in-the-nation primary. It is also the first time he will be in the state since he waded into Republican primaries for the US Senate and a competitive race for Congress in the district where Trump will be visiting next weekend.

“President Trump’s record-setting accomplishments in record-setting time have improved the lives of all Americans. He rebuilt, restored and renewed our great nation once, and he’ll do it again,” said Hogan Gidley, Trump 2020 national press secretary.

Trump was last in New England for a pair of official White House events in northern Maine in early June.

