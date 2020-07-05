Victim identified in Saturday’s fatal Lynn shooting

Authorities have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal shooting in Lynn as 35-year-old Noe Hernandez, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.
Hernandez, a Lynn resident, was one of five people shot at a Fourth of July cookout around 10 p.m. Saturday night in the area of 134 Fayette St., according to a Sunday statement from the district attorney’s office. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
One other man was med-flighted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was still alive as of late Sunday afternoon, according to the statement.
Three other individuals are recovering after being shot and are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made, the statement said.
An investigation is being carried out by the district attorney’s office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit, and the Lynn Police Department.
No further information was immediately available.
