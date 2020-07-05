Victim identified in Saturday’s fatal Lynn shooting

Authorities have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal shooting in Lynn as 35-year-old Noe Hernandez, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Hernandez, a Lynn resident, was one of five people shot at a Fourth of July cookout around 10 p.m. Saturday night in the area of 134 Fayette St., according to a Sunday statement from the district attorney’s office. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One other man was med-flighted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was still alive as of late Sunday afternoon, according to the statement.