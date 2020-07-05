Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning for Eastern Massachusetts

The National Weather Service has issued an alert for possible strong to severe thunderstorms scattered across Eastern Massachusetts Sunday afternoon.

The southeastern part of the state, including Boston, could be hit between noon and 3 p.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist Torry Gaucher, The northeastern part of the state could be affected later in the day.

Gaucher said the biggest concerns are strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours. The storms will be widely scattered and people shouldn’t consider the day a total washout, he said, but they should be cautious and take shelter inside if necessary.