At least 12 wounded in shooting at South Carolina nightclub

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left at least 12 people in “various conditions” early Sunday, a sheriff’s official said.

A Greenville County sheriff’s deputy noticed a “disturbance” at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and called for backup because of “active gunfire from inside the building,” Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in a statement.

Responding officials took victims inside the lounge to the hospital, while others were taken via private vehicles.