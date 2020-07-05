There’s no booming economy imaginable to excuse Trump’s outrages

Re “Economic data a reality check for Trump” (Page A1, June 28): Whenever I hear people excuse President Trump’s outrageous personal behavior, power grabs, and stigmatizing of certain people as the “other” by saying something along the lines of “Look what he’s done for the economy,” I am reminded of the respective rises in Germany and Italy of Hitler and Mussolini. Because their economies were recovering amid the Great Depression, people in those countries were willing to suspend judgment about their leaders’ authoritarian behavior and repressive policies — until it was too late to stop them. Let’s hope Americans believe there is more to leadership than presiding over a supposedly healthy economy.

Sam Kafrissen