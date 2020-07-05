American Christian Pulisic is putting on a show at Chelsea

"I feel really confident in my game right now," Pulisic, 21, said, according to the club's website. "I'm happy I can be on the field helping my team. I'm just going to continue and keep my confidence high."

On Saturday, the Hershey, Pa., native was lively and dangerous in a 3-0 home victory over Watford, drawing a penalty late in the first half and taking on defenders with zeal throughout the evening at Stamford Bridge.

Since the Premier League returned from hiatus, American attacker Christian Pulisic has been among Chelsea's best players. He has played with a confidence and demeanor befitting a $73 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

When the league resumed last month, Pulisic came off the bench to score against Aston Villa. He has started every match since, scoring against Manchester City and drawing fouls that led to two goals at West Ham. He also started in an FA Cup victory at Leicester City, a result that set up a semifinal at Manchester United on July 19.

Pulisic’s resurgence came after the three-month interruption caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic and 5½ dormant months overall; he was sidelined from January until the shutdown by an adductor injury.

Because of his style and impact, Pulisic has begun drawing comparisons to former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, another left wing, who is now with Real Madrid.

"I don't want to get involved in that one too much," Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard said, smiling. "They can both go by players and are great to watch. . . . What [Pulisic] is showing now is a real natural ability and a balance and a speed to dribble with the ball. The next step for him is more input - more goals, more assists. But in this small restart [to the season], he is already showing that, and he looks great. He is a good one. He is a really good one."

With five league matches left, Chelsea is clinging to the fourth of four Champions League berths, two points ahead of Manchester United and one behind Leicester City. Liverpool has clinched the title, and Manchester City is comfortably second.

Meanwhile, forward Josh Sargent, 20, and Werder Bremen face a do-or-die situation Monday in the second leg of a promotion-relegation playoff at Heidenheim (2:30 p.m. Eastern time, Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes). The first leg finished scoreless. If Bremen prevails, its streak of consecutive years in the Bundesliga would reach 40. The hosts are seeking their first promotion to the top flight.

Midfielder Bryang Kayo, a U.S. youth international member, will turn 18 in three weeks, clearing him to sign with Wolfsburg and presumably join the under-19 squad this summer. Kayo, who has trained with the U.S. senior national team, joined second-division Orange County SC late last season. United offered him a homegrown contract, so it will retain his MLS rights.