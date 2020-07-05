Braves indicate they’re not considering name change

With teams in two sports taking a second look at names deemed offensive to Native Americans, the Atlanta Braves gave no indication they are willing to consider a similar change.

The Cleveland Indians said Friday they’re reconsidering their nickname following the furor over the NFL Washington Redskins name.

The Braves released a statement saying the team “honors, supports, and values the Native American community. That will never change.”

The Braves have not said if they will discourage the tomahawk chop and chant by fans this season.

“We have also held meetings with our Native American Working Group which will collaborate with us on cultural issues, education and community outreach to amplify their voices and show our fans they are still proudly here,” the team’s statement read.

Advertisement

"The Atlanta Braves have a meaningful commitment to honor the Native American community and we are excited about working together to ensure this happens."

Tanaka returns to ballpark

The Yankees had their Sunday brightened by Masahiro Tanaka, who came to the ballpark and seemed well a day after being hit in the head by Giancarlo Stanton’s line drive.

They’re hoping Yankee Stadium’s lights will do the same this week. Encouraged by Tanaka’s progress after Saturday’s scare, the Yankees are planning to hold intrasquad night games Monday and Tuesday in the Bronx as they prepare for the July 23 start of a 60-game regular season condensed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 7 p.m. scrimmages will both air on YES Network, giving fans at least a couple of live looks at the defending AL East champions this summer.





Tanaka was released from the hospital Saturday night after a CT scan came back negative, and he is in concussion protocol. Boone is cautiously optimistic Tanaka could be ready by opening day.

“I think all the signs are pointing that he really dodged a bullet there,” Boone said.

Advertisement

Nationals had two positives

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said two players out of 60 tested turned up positive for the novel coronavirus. Martinez said the two players took their tests Wednesday before reporting to Nationals Park and that some are still awaiting their results. Reliever Sean Doolittle minutes earlier lamented not having his COVID-19 test results back from Friday and implored baseball to “clean this up.” Doolittle, who was part of Washington’s World Series-winning team last season, said he’s still debating whether to play this season, weighing safety concerns and physical and mental health … Two projected members of the Athletics’ starting rotation, ace Mike Fiers and Jesus Luzardo, were not on the field for a second straight day of the reboot of spring training because of what manager Bob Melvin called a “pending” issue without elaborating, aside from saying it’s not injury-related. The A’s did not confirm positive coronavirus tests … Pirates manager Derek Shelton said outfielder Socrates Brito and pitcher Blake Cederlind tested positive for the coronavirus and allowed their names to be released. Shelton indicated there are other players on the club who have tested positive but have not granted the team permission to announce the diagnosis … The White Sox said two players have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation. The team said that the two unidentified players are asymptomatic, and contact tracing for both was conducted. They are being monitored by team medical staff and will receive follow-up testing in the coming days.

Advertisement



