Methodical J.D. Martinez knows COVID-19 rules will affect his approach

J.D. Martinez became one of the best hitters in the game by finding a pre-game routine that worked for him and religiously adhering to it.

For a typical night game, Martinez arrives at the park in the late morning and goes through several rounds of batting practice in the cage before hitting on the field.

His swings are recorded on an iPad to review later or be shared with one of his personal hitting coaches. Martinez also takes time to break down data and video on the opposing starting pitcher and the relievers he would expect to face.

Martinez usually mixes in a cheeseburger from the clubhouse chef at some point then spends time talking with his teammates about — what else? — hitting.

Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora used to joke that the coaches would get sore arms from throwing to Martinez so often.

But the extra preparation works. Martinez has hit .312 with a .985 OPS over the last four seasons. Only the otherworldly Mike Trout, at 1.055, has a higher OPS during that time.

Since signing with the Red Sox before the 2018 season, Martinez has 153 extra-base hits and 235 RBIs over 296 games.

Now, with baseball in coronavirus mode, Martinez will have to find another way.

Players will not have access to the clubhouse until five hours before first pitch. Teams also have been told to discourage the use of indoor batting cages in favor of only hitting on the field.

Martinez’s iPad has to be wiped down between uses and those informal conversations about hitting have to be done while socially distanced.

“It’s definitely going to have to change,” Martinez said Sunday while the Red Sox were going through their third summer camp workout. “I think that’s evident with everything that we all are seeing. You’ve got to kind of adapt to it; find a way to make a new routine and make it work.”

But Martinez, who has asthma, appreciates the new rules.

For now, it’s not a big change. The preseason workouts are spaced out so only small groups of players are at the park at one time. The schedule will have to be further refined once the season starts so individual players have certain time slots.

“When the chaos of the season starts, sometimes somebody gets hurt they have to go to the training staff and their schedule gets pushed about and someone else’s gets bumped,” Martinez said.

“There will be that constant shuffle. I think that’s going to be the hardest part for me, schedule-wise.”

But even with all the precautions, Martinez isn’t necessarily convinced baseball will get through the season.

“I want to say I’m confident. But the way 2020 has been, you never know what’s going to happen any more,” he said. “It’s crazy to think that way but we’re all definitely going to do our best and stay as healthy as we can … think my love for the game is going to outweigh my fear.”

Martinez was the first hitter on the field Sunday and took a series of controlled swings hitting the ball to center field and right field after he kept pulling the ball Friday and Saturday.

“He got his swing back on track that fast,” manager Ron Roenicke said.

Martinez, who turns 33 next month, has an approach that should keep him productive as he ages. So he certainly approved of the decision to have a universal designated hitter this season.

“You’re asking a biased person here,” he said. “I’m all for it. Obviously I’m a DH. I think you could speak to a lot of pitchers who are for it, too. A lot of pitchers like and a lot of pitchers in the AL like it because they feel the pitchers in the NL have an advantage.

“It’s one less hitter they have to face and one less elite hitter they have to face. I like it. I like to even the playing field … it’s more offense; which is what the fans like to see.”

If the DH becomes permanent in the National League, which appears likely, Martinez could potentially benefit.

He has the right to opt out of his contract after the World Series and 15 additional DH jobs would add to his opportunities.

But Martinez also has $38.7 million remaining on his contract for 2021-22, a number that could be difficult to reach via free agency with every team losing revenue this season.





Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.