Minority owners want to sell shares in Redskins

The three minority owners of the Washington Redskins are attempting to sell their stakes in the National Football League franchise, people familiar with the deliberations told the Washington Post. According to one of those people, the owners — Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Frederick Smith — hired an investment banking firm to conduct the search for potential buyers, in large part because they are ‘‘not happy being a partner'' of majority owner Daniel Snyder . Rothman is chairman and chief executive of Black Diamond Capital, a private investment company. Schar is chairman of NVR, the nation’s fifth-largest home builder. Smith is chairman, president and chief executive of FedEx, which in 1999 signed a 27-year, $205 million naming-rights deal for what is now known as FedEx Field. Among them, they represent roughly 40 percent of ownership in the team. They are also the only members of Washington’s ownership group other than Snyder, his mother and his sister. None of the minority owners could be reached for comment Sunday. A Washington spokesman said the team had no comment.

The Milwaukee Bucks closed their practice facility following the team’s Friday round of testing for the coronavirus. Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World. The news of the closing was first reported by ESPN, which said the Bucks closed the facility after receiving results from Friday’s testing. The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971. Milwaukee is scheduled to resume play July 31 against the Celtics, its first of eight games to close the regular season.

Auto racing

Bottas wins F1 opener in Austria

Valtteri Bottas won a chaotic season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday while Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finished fourth after getting a late time penalty. The race was interrupted three times by a safety car and nine of 20 drivers abandoned, including both Red Bulls’s Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon — who tried to overtake Hamilton on the outside with 10 laps left, touched wheels and flew off track. Hamilton was given a five-second time penalty for causing the collision, having earlier been hit with a three-place grid penalty after an incident in Saturday’s qualifying was reviewed by stewards. Led by Hamilton, Formula One’s only black driver, 14 of 20 drivers took a knee to protest racial injustice before the race. All drivers wore black T-shirts with ‘‘End Racism'' written on them; Hamilton’s shirt featured that phrase on the back with ‘‘Black Lives Matter'' on the front.

Soccer

Courage hold off Red Stars in NWSL

Defender Abby Erceg’s header in the 81st minute gave the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup. The two-time defending NWSL champions have won all three of their games in Utah to sit atop the tournament standings. The game was a rematch of last season’s league championship, which the Courage won, 4-0. The Courage have also beaten the Portland Thorns and the Washington Spirit in the tournament, which is being played with no fans outside Salt Lake City … Weymouth’s Kristie Mewis and Shea Groom scored to give the Houston Dash a 2-0 victory over OL Reign on Saturday night in the group stage of the NWSL tournament. The Dash now have five goals, most of any team in the tournament. Mewis scored in the 12th minute, taking a sweet back heel pass from Groom and blasting the ball from just inside the penalty area … Liverpool kept alive its bid to finish the English Premier League season with a perfect home record after laboring to a 2-0 win against relegation-threatened Aston Villa in its first match at Anfield since winning the title. A 17th straight home victory this season — and surely the most underwhelming — was secured by goals from Sadio Mane in the 71st minute and substitute Curtis Jones in the 89th …Zenit St. Petersburg won the Russian Premier League title with four games to spare in a season extended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Zenit beat third-place FC Krasnodar, 4-2, in Krasnodar to move 13 points clear of Lokomotiv Moscow, which is second and can win a maximum 12 more points.

Miscellany

Texas track cancels races

Lone Star Park, a horse track about 15 miles west of downtown Dallas that has been allowing fans to attend races, canceled eight of its nine scheduled races because of coronavirus concerns. The announcement was made about 45 minutes after the first race was completed. Racing had been scheduled to resume Monday. There was no immediate announcement on a specific restart date or if the rest of the season, scheduled to run three or four days a week through Aug. 11, will be called off … Negotiations for next week’s Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal UFC welterweight title fight are done, sources told ESPN, and both fighters agreed to terms to compete Saturday at UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.