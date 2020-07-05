NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks shut practice facility after virus testing

The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s Friday round of testing for the coronavirus.

Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World.

The news of the closing was first reported by ESPN, which said the Bucks closed the facility after receiving results from Friday’s testing. The Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Miami Heat have all made similar decisions in the run-up to the restart of the NBA season.