NHL closing on return-to-play plan, new labor agreement

If the CBA and the elaborate return-to-play plan are ratified, the Bruins will have upward of 35 players on the ice at their Warrior rink when camp officially opens under the whistle of coach Bruce Cassidy.

More immediately, if the pact is approved by the union’s 900-plus rank-and-file members this week, players of 24 NHL clubs would report to training camps Monday, a major step toward an Aug. 1 resumption of the season.

Their eyes and sticks still fixed on resuming the season in August after nearly a five-month hiatus, the NHL and its Players’ Association inched closer Sunday on finalizing a new collective bargaining agreement that, if ratified, would guarantee labor peace through at least the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement

As anticipated for more than a week, all games would be played in two Canadian hub cities, Edmonton and Toronto, with the Bruins and the 11 other Eastern Conference teams playing at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Maple Leafs.

The 12 Western Conference teams would play at the newer, more expansive Rogers Place in Edmonton, the center-city home arena of the Oilers.

All clubs, per a temporary agreement taking shape as a Memorandum of Understanding, would be obligated to leave their local training camps and be in their designated hub cities by July 26. When games finally resume five days later, per the working plan, fans would not be allowed entrance.

The games, as many as three per day at each site in the early going, would be televised globally. Broadcasts are expected to include enhanced camera angles, empty stands allowing for a multitude of unique camera placements. Same game, but it should have a much different, perhaps enticing, look on TV.

Eight teams in each conference would begin a best-of-five play-in round immediately to determine which advance to the traditional Round of 16 Stanley Cup playoffs — four series, each a traditional best-of-seven — later in the month.

Advertisement

The Bruins, as well as the Flyers, Lightning, and Capitals, would spend their early days in Toronto playing in a non-elimination round-robin series to determine their placement. In the West, the Blues, Avalanche, Golden Knights, and Stars would play in an identical round-robin to determine seeds 1-4.

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto appears in line to be the hub city for the Bruins and the other 11 Eastern Conference contenders should the NHL resume. Frank Gunn/Associated Press

All of this, of course, is contingent on players maintaining sufficient health during the ongoing pandemic, which forced the league to suspend play March 12. It will be a daunting task: First for 24 teams to remain free of the COVID-19 virus during training camps, then for their frequent ongoing tests to remain negative while play unfolds.

Provided the playoffs remain on track, a Stanley Cup champion would be crowned — in Edmonton, site of the Cup Final series — during the first week of October, which is routinely when the league starts regular-season play each season. The 2020-21 season, the first under the proposed new and extended CBA, most likely would not start until mid-December at the earliest, and could be delayed until Jan. 1. Again, all dates subject to the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed more than 130,000 lives in the United States.

The NHL amateur entry draft would be conducted, likely as a virtual event, within a couple weeks after the last game of the Stanley Cup Final.

The NHL’s unrestricted free agency period, which traditionally opens July 1, would begin Nov. 1.

Advertisement

Late last week, the Blues shuttered their practice facility when a number of their players, skating in voluntary workouts, tested posited for COVID-19. Tampa Bay was forced to do the same in late June. The Bruins have kept Warrior rink open for their players to skate on a voluntary basis, but at least one skater tested positive and had to be kept off the ice temporarily when the informal camp initially opened.

Even if the ambitious return-to-play plan has to be scuttled in the next few days or weeks, the reworked and extended CBA would be an important achievement for a league that has seen more than its share of work stoppages, including the lost season of 2004-05, due to strained or failed negotiations.

This deal, crafted mainly by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and union boss Donald Fehr (ex- of the MLBPA), would allow Bettman to assure TV-rights bidders that labor unrest would not cause screens to go blank for at least the next six seasons. (The proposed deal also includes language that could extend it through the spring of 2027.)

Bettman, in the weeks prior to the league being forced into cold storage, was aggressively shopping the league’s TV rights, seeking fees vastly higher than the existing deals in the United States and Canada. COVID-19 hindered those talks greatly, and no doubt have played a part in the league shaping its aggressive return-to-play plan.

Upon announcing the RTP details just after Memorial Day, Bettman revealed the cost to get the game restarted this summer would be in the “tens of millions of dollars.” A heavy price, but it’s all money Bettman will hope to recover from broadcast entities.

Advertisement

Most of the details related to the new CBA leaked out over the last two weeks, and TSN added some greater details of the pending MOU on Saturday, including:

▪ The cap figure for the 2020-21 season again would be $81.5 million, the first time it has not increased since 2005-06, when it was $39 million in the first season under the cap.

▪ The cap is pegged to remain at $81.5 million until gross hockey related revenues return to the $4.8 billion annually they were projected before COVID-19. It’s possible the cap will remain flat for three seasons or more as the NHL, like most professional sports leagues around the world, waits for consumers to return to arenas and stadia.

▪ Provided the IIHF and the IOC provide sufficient financial support, the NHL would allow its players to compete in the Olympic Winter Games of 2022 (Beijing) and 2026 (Milan).

▪ The oft-contentious issue of escrow, which for 2019–20 likely will be slightly more than 19 percent, would not exceed 20 percent next season. The proposed CBA then calls for it to be scaled back considerably over the term of the deal.

▪ Beyond an escrow that could reach as high as 20 percent in 2020-21, all players would defer 10 percent of their gross earnings next season. All money would be repaid in three equal amounts across the following three years.

Advertisement

▪ Minimum league salary, set at $750K next season, would increase to $800K over the life of the deal.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.