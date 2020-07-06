This week’s TV: Tom Hanks’s ‘Greyhound,’ Amy Schumer is ‘Expecting,’ and a musical series from Sara Bareilles

As the movie industry copes with the difficult circumstances around social distancing and the coronavirus, TV streamers have benefited. Some movies have come directly to home video on demand, such as “The King of Staten Island” and “Capone,” and viewers pay to watch. But others are going to streaming services such as Netflix and HBO Max, where, if you’re a paying subscriber, you can watch “for free.”

Premiering new movies on a streaming service is one way for the older streamers such as Netflix and Hulu to maintain their subscribers’ interest, by keeping the larder well-stocked. And premiering movies on the newer streamers such as HBO Max and Apple TV+ is a gret way for those just entering the crowded streaming wars to call attention to themselves and attract new subscribers. Disney threw a huge spotlight on its new service by premiering “Hamilton” exclusively on Disney+ last week.

This Friday, three notable movies are coming directly to streaming subscribers:

• Tom Hanks wrote and stars in “Greyhound,” a World War II story based on the 1955 novel “The Good Shepherd” by C. S. Forester (who, by the way, also wrote the Horatio Hornblower books and the novel from which “The African Queen” was adapted). Hanks plays Ernest Krause, the new commander of a Navy destroyer that’s leading an Allied convoy across the Atlantic while being pursued by Nazi U-boats. Aaron Schneider directed the movie, which also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue. Apple TV+

• Do you feel like you’ve been living in a time loop for a few months now? This may be the movie for you. “Palm Springs” broke the record for the highest price for a Sundance Film Festival sale. Starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Peter Gallagher, and J. K. Simmons, it follows two strangers who meet at a Palm Springs wedding. He’s stuck in a time loop at the wedding, and he pulls her into it. It currently has an 82 on Metacritic. Hulu

• Charlize Theron stars in “The Old Guard,” a graphic novel adaptation from director Gina Prince-Bythewood. She plays the leader of a band of centuries-old mercenaries who work to protect the secret of their immortality from bad guys wanting to exploit it. Sounds like a franchise in the making. Netflix

Elarica Johnson in the Starz series "P-Valley," adapted by Katori Hall from her play. Jessica Miglio

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Cate Blanchett co-created and has a supporting role in the compelling “Stateless,” a six-part miniseries set mostly in an Australian detention camp for refugees. It’s a potent reminder of our own immigration crisis, as it follows a number of people — including an Afghan family — hoping to escape danger and start their lives over. The cast includes Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Fayssal Bazzi, and Dominic West, and it’s available on Netflix on Wednesday. Here’s my review.

2. “Little Voice” is a new musical series about a performer struggling to fulfill her professional dreams while navigating love and family issues. It’s producers include J. J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson, and it stars Brittany O’Grady as the hopeful singer-songwriter. The show, featuring original music by Bareilles (she and Nelson collaborated on the musical “Waitress”), debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday.

3. This sounds “Hustlers”-esque. Starz has a new series called “P-Valley” that’s set in a strip club in the Mississippi Delta called PYNK. Adapted from her own play by Katori Hall, it follows the lives of the dancers and the people who live in the small town. All of the eight one-hour episodes were directed by women, and the cast features Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Skyler Joy, Parker Sawyers, Elarica Johnson, Harriett D. Foy, Tyler Lepley, and Dan J. Johnson. It premieres Sunday at 9 p.m.

4. I like Amy Schumer, so I’m hoping the new three-part documentary about her, called “Expecting Amy,” is more than hagiography. Available Thursday on HBO Max, the docu-series “takes viewers behind-the-scenes as Schumer battles through an extraordinarily difficult pregnancy,” as HBO Max puts it. “Beginning the day she found out she was pregnant, through the birth of her child, she showcases her incredible journey on the road, revealing the challenges of pregnancy, marriage and the execution of creating a stand-up special.”

CHANNEL SURFING

“Intolerant” A Jim Jefferies stand-up special. Netflix, Tuesday

“Tough as Nails” A new competition series where “everyday Americans” are tested for strength and grit. CBS, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

“Down to Earth With Zac Efron” Zac travels around the world exploring sustainable ways to live. Netflix, Friday

“Close Enough” An adult animated comedy series created by JG Quintel about a couple and their 5-year-old daughter living with their two divorced best friends in Los Angeles. HBO Max, Thursday

Juliet Rylance and Matthew Rhys in the HBO series "Perry Mason." Merrick Morton/HBO

RECENT REVIEWS

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” A docu-series about true-crime author Michelle McNamara and her search for the Golden State Killer. HBO

“Perry Mason” The legendary attorney, played by Matthew Rhys, gets a backstory in this series, to mixed effect. HBO

“Love, Victor” A sweet, somewhat simplistic coming-out series aimed at young adults. Hulu

“Laurel Canyon” A two-part docu-series about the vibrant L.A. music scene in the ’60s and ’70s. Epix

“Insecure” Season 4 is a powerful look at friendship and change. HBO

“Space Force” Steve Carell’s latest comedy series never gets off the ground. Netflix

