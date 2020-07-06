A virtual photo exhibition is a ray of sunshine for music fans

“My job was to show up at Yasgur’s Farm . . . and dig everything,” Diltz says by phone. A legend in the world of rock photography, Diltz is as colorful a character as you’d expect Woodstock’s official photographer to be, chock-full of tales about other colorful characters.

It was his pal, Edward “Chip” Monck — a Massachusetts native and noted lighting designer — telling Diltz he needed to come photograph a concert he was working in Bethel, N.Y.

In the summer of 1969, the phone rang in Henry Diltz’s Laurel Canyon kitchen.

John Sebastian onstage at Woodstock. Henry Diltz

Example: smuggling his camera into 1971′s Concert for Bangladesh.

“Chip Monck said, ‘I’ll leave you a crew pass . . . hide your camera.’ When Bob Dylan came out and sang with George Harrison, I pulled my camera out and got this great shot.”

Diltz’s bread-and-butter is Laurel Canyon, the California music mecca. By snapping photos of his singer-songwriter pals in the ’60s and ’70s, he almost accidentally chronicled a renaissance. (You’re likely familiar with his iconic “Flag Gun” photo of David Crosby.)

Featured recently in EPIX’s “Laurel Canyon” documentary, Diltz has presented Canyon slideshows at Berklee College of Music, where he was a Herb Alpert Scholar in Residence for 2019 and 2020 and a guest at the school’s “Woodstock 50: Then and Now” symposium.

Photographer Henry Diltz Henry Diltz

In a summer where we can’t experience live music, Diltz says, he and other photographers are bringing that summer vibe to us.

The free-to-access Web-exclusive exhibition “Endless Summer” from Morrison Hotel Gallery is a love letter to summer music. Diltz and other gallery photographers contributed to the virtual exhibition: Carly Simon at her Martha’s Vineyard swimming pool. The Beatles splashing in waves at Miami Beach. Pattie Boyd’s self-portrait with her then-husband George Harrison.

Morrison Hotel Gallery includes the work of some 125 music photographers and houses some 100,000 searchable photos.

Q. Are there any Woodstock images in “Endless Summer”?

A. I have a couple. Jimi Hendrix playing “The Star Spangled Banner,” which was almost shocking, because here we were, thousands of anti-war hippies, and he was playing their song. Then you thought: Wait a minute, that’s our song. We’re taking it back.

John Sebastian walked over to Woodstock on acid. He wasn’t on the bill. The next act hadn’t arrived; there was 450,000 people waiting, and someone handed him a guitar and said: “Get out there and sing something!” He went out there on acid — of course he wasn’t peaking. Did you ever take acid?

Q. [Laughs] No.

A. In the first hour, you go somewhere off the planet. You’re flying pretty high. Then there’s eight hours of slowly coming down. He was singing to that crowd like it was his best friend.

Q. What photos do you see as epitome of summer music?

Paul and Linda McCartney. Henry Diltz

A. Joni Mitchell looking out the window of her little bungalow in Laurel Canyon, smiling in the morning sunshine — wow.

Paul McCartney. I met Linda as a fellow photographer and then she married Paul, and called me to spend the day by the pool, have lunch, photograph them. They played [“Ram”] and Paul said, “What do you think?” Good Lord! Paul McCartney is asking me what I think of his album? It’s freaking great!

Q. Do you have any wildest times from photo sessions?

A. [Laughs] Every one. In the late ’60s, early ’70s, I had a partner, Gary Burden, we started doing album covers together. He’d come up with an adventure: “We’re gonna photograph the Eagles. We’re gonna drive out to the desert at night and arise with the dawn. Shoot everything that happens. Film’s the cheapest part.” [Laughs] I’d photograph the whole adventure. [With] the group America, we went down to an Indian reservation and rode horses, and got to a little date-palm oasis, and ate peyote buttons.

My Chinese animal is a tiger. Tigers like to hide and watch the other animals. That’s what I like to do. I’m an observer of human nature.

Interview has been edited and condensed.