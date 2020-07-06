Major Boston landlord extends eviction moratorium to end of year

“Compassion for our residents is not optional; it has been a founding principle of WinnCompanies’ culture and operations for 50 years,” CEO Gilbert Winn said in a statement. “We believe it is vital to take a leadership role in response to this crisis.”

WinnCompanies, which has more than 6,500 apartments at 51 buildings across the state, said Monday that it will continue its eviction moratorium through the end of the year, for tenants who are struggling to pay rent.

As debate grows about whether to extend the block on evictions in Massachusetts, one of the state’s largest landlords said Monday that it will hold off on them at its properties.

Under the plan, Winn would not file eviction cases against tenants who can document “virus-related financial hardships” and would instead negotiate a deferred payment plan that works for the tenant. Evictions based on criminal behavior or safety concerns would still go forward.

Winn is the largest affordable-housing operator in the state, with more than 5,000 apartments designated for lower and middle-income renters. They also operate about 1,400 market-rate apartments.

All are currently covered by a federal moratorium on evictions from government-financed housing, which expires later this month, and by the statewide eviction ban passed in April by the Massachusetts Legislature, which is due to end Aug. 18.

But those deadlines are approaching, as is the end of expanded unemployment benefits that have given many laid-off workers an extra $600 per week to pay bills. The loss of those protections has housing advocates increasingly worried about a “tsunami of evictions” this fall, and is pressing lawmakers to extend the moratoriums, provide funding for unpaid rent, or both.

Last week on Beacon Hill, a pair of House Democrats filed a bill that would block evictions for 12 months while providing some help to small landlords to cover lost rent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren filed legislation that would halt evictions nationwide for 12 months, and Senate Democrats tried to pressure Republicans to vote on a bill already passed by the Democratic-controlled House that would extend federal moratoriums while also providing $100 billion in rent relief.

Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker last week announced $20 million in new funding for rent relief programs in Massachusetts, while Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh has set aside $8 million to help struggling tenants in the state’s largest city keep up with rent. Other cities and towns have launched similar programs.

Winn said it’s essential those programs continue.

“As job and income losses continue to destabilize families and communities across Massachusetts, it is critical that city, state and federal governments continue to re-invest in these rental assistance programs,” he said. “The public sector must continue to strengthen and sustain these important safety net programs.”

