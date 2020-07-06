US COVID-19 cases rise 2%; Atlanta mayor tests positive

Globally, the pace of new infections in Tokyo, Iran and elsewhere is raising concerns about a fresh virus wave. In Israel, bars and gyms have been closed, and capacity at restaurants and on buses have been limited.

The Miami-Dade mayor in Florida said he plans to re-close restaurants and gyms, while Atlanta’s mayor said she has tested positive for the virus.

(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 cases in U.S. states where the outbreak has been exploding, including Florida, Arizona and Texas, rose by less than their seven-day average. New Jersey’s virus transmission rate jumped to its highest level in 10 weeks, which the state’s governor called an “early warning sign.”

Key Developments:

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she has tested positive for the virus.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she tweeted. “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Texas infections rise at slower pace

Texas virus cases rose 2.7% Monday, below the seven-day average of 4%, pushing total cases in the state above 200,000. Deaths increased less than 1% to 2,655.

Governor Greg Abbott has backtracked on his reopening plan after a surge in cases that’s begun to strain hospitals in large cities. Before the Fourth of July holiday, he closed bars and mandated masks for counties where there have been more than 20 cases. The moves have earned the governor criticism from conservative politicians in the state who think he’s going too far, and city and county governments in Houston and Dallas and Austin that want even stricter measures put in place, including the reinstatement of stay-at-home orders.

Fauci says vaccine may only offer ‘finite’ protection

Any vaccine developed to ward off the novel coronavirus would likely be limited in how long it would shield against infection, said Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert.

“You can assume that we’ll get protection at least to take us through this cycle,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an appearance on a live-streamed video conference hosted by the National Institutes of Health. Health officials are assuming a shot would offer a degree of protection, though it’s likely “going to be finite,” he said.

A shot to protect against Covid-19 won’t work like the measles vaccine, which lasts throughout a person’s lifetime, Fauci said. “We may need a boost to continue the protection, but right now we don’t know how long it lasts.”

California positivity rate, cases jump

California Governor Gavin Newsom said 6.8% percent of people receiving coronavirus tests in his state have the disease, up 39% in the last two weeks. The state recorded 5,699 new infections Sunday and is averaging 7,876 new cases per day.

The most-populous state has experienced a sharp rise in cases as it reopens more of its economy, with numbers climbing quickly enough that Newsom last week halted indoor dining in 19 counties and closed the parking lots at many beaches in advance of the holiday weekend. California currently has 5,790 people hospitalized with Covid-19, a 50% increase over the last two weeks. Still, that represents just 8% of all available hospital beds in the state, Newsom said.

US cases rise 2%

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 2% as compared to the same time yesterday to 2.91 million, as of 3:32 p.m. New York time, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. That topped the average daily increase of 1.8% over the past week. Deaths rose to 130,090.

Florida reported 206,447 cases, up 3.2% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 5.1% in the previous seven days. Deaths reached 3,778, an increase of 1.3%.

Arizona cases rose by 3,352 to 101,441, a 3.4% jump that was below the seven-day average of 4.1%, the state Department of Health Services reported Monday. There was one new death, bringing the toll to 1,810.

Cases in North Carolina rose 4.3% to 74,775 while deaths rose 0.7% to 1,432,

Ireland extends travel guidance

Ireland’s government extended its advice against non-essential international travel until at least July 20, Prime Minister Michael Martin said. The country hasn’t closed its borders but recommends people avoid traveling outside the island. That was expected to change after July 9, but was extended as other countries grapple with rising coronavirus cases. Martin also warned more pubs may not be allowed to reopen as scheduled if problems with social distancing at venues continue.

N.J. transmission rate highest in 10 weeks

New Jersey’s transmission rate jumped to 1.03 on Monday, the first time since mid-March that the state has seen a situation where each case is causing to least one other new infection. Governor Phil Murphy called the rise “an early warning sign” that the state must redouble its efforts to keep Covid-19 from returning.

Though the transmission rate was up, the state’s hospitalizations over the past 24 hours were at 861. At the peak, more than 8,000 patients were in New Jersey hospitals.

Arizona infections slow gain

According to the state, 61% of total cases involve people under 44 years old, following a national trend of infections hitting a younger demographic. “It’s important for Arizonans to understand that Covid-19 is widespread and circulating in our community, especially in our 20 to 44 year olds,” Cara Christ, director of the health services department, said in a statement.

Miami-Dade to close restaurants, gyms

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez plans to sign an emergency order to close restaurants, gyms and party venues, among other businesses, he said in a statement Monday. The closures will be effective Wednesday. “We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives,” Gimenez said.

Florida covid cases slow rise

Florida reported 206,447 Covid-19 cases on Monday, up 3.2% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 5.1% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,778, a 1.3% rise, according to the report, which includes data through Sunday. Seen on a rolling seven-day basis, Florida’s new cases reached 60,106, the highest ever.

US airline travel surges over holiday weekend

Airline passenger numbers in the U.S. exceeded 700,000 on July 2 for the first time since the pandemic began, according to the Transportation Security Administration. More than 2.6 million passengers were screened by TSA from July 2-5. There were roughly 730,000 airline passengers on Sunday, down from about 2.8 million the same day a year earlier.