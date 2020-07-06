Acushnet police officer allegedly assaulted while responding to fireworks call on Fourth of July

As an officer was speaking to the homeowner about the complaint, one of the homeowner’s guests, Robert D. Nobrega, 35, of New Bedford, allegedly approached the officer in a threatening manner, police said.

At 11:46 p.m., police responded to a complaint about fireworks being set off at 21 Nyes Lane, officials said.

A man allegedly punched and spit on a police officer who was responding to a call of illegal fireworks being set off in Acushnet on Saturday night, Acushnet Police said in a statement.

Nobrega appeared to be intoxicated and slurred his speech while he screamed at the officer, authorities said. Family members at the residence initially held Nobrega back, but he broke free and charged at the officer.

Advertisement

According to the statement, Nobrega allegedly grabbed the officer’s shirt as the officer tried to push him away and they both fell to the ground.

Nobrega allegedly punched the officer’s face and head at least four times with a closed fist, and tried to take the officer’s holstered firearm at one point during the altercation, police said.

Family members at the residence attempted to help the officer, who called for assistance over his radio and was able to pin Nobrega down for about two or three minutes until another officer arrived at the scene, police said.

Nobrega allegedly continued to “violently resist arrest” before he was handcuffed, officials said. Once he was in custody, authorities said he allegedly spit at officers, inside a police cruiser, and in the booking area at the station.

Nobrega was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and assault with a dangerous weapon (spit). He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

The officer was evaluated by paramedics but declined to be taken to the hospital and remained on duty after the incident.

Advertisement

A biohazard cleanup company was called to decontaminate the areas where Nobrega had spit, officials said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.