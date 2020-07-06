Bullet grazed chest of 15-year-old girl in South Shore Plaza shooting; suspect arraigned

The 15-year-old girl, who was found by police huddled in a second-floor bathroom in the Nordstrom store bleeding from her wounds, suffered a 2.5 centimeter graze wound to her chest and a 7 centimeter wound on her right hand, where she also suffered a fracture during the gunfire, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney John Looney said during the virtual arraignment.

Jose Rodriguez, 21, of Boston, allegedly opened fire inside the mall at 4:33 p.m., prosecutors said at his arraignment. A “large brawl” had broken out between two groups at an Expressions store in the building’s Nordstrom wing before Rodriguez allegedly pulled out a handgun, officials said.

A man who allegedly shot a 15-year-old girl after a brawl broke out at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree Friday afternoon pleaded not-guilty at his arraignment Monday as new details emerged about the peril faced by the “innocent bystander.”

The girl, whose name was not released, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she was interviewed by police in the company of her parents, the prosecutor said.

“The juvenile was an innocent bystander,” Looney said.

According to authorities, the violence began while Rodriguez and others were standing at the checkout line at Expressions as a second group of people waited behind them. Rodriguez allegedly turned to the second group and asked them, “aren’t you from Heath Street?, an apparent reference to the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments in Jamaica Plain, formerly known as the Bromley-Heath development.

“At one point all of a sudden, Mr. Rodriguez punched a woman who was standing in line resulting in a large brawl,‘' Looney said. He said the people in line later told police they did not know Rodriguez or the people who were with him.

Looney said the brawl was broken up and as Rodriguez was leaving the area, he allegedly opened fired with a 9mm handgun, firing at least six shots that missed his intended target but did strike the girl who had no connection to him or the brawl.

Rodriguez and another suspect allegedly fled the scene after the shooting, which sent the mall into lockdown, officials said. Neighborhoods near the mall were also told to shelter in place while police searched for the suspects.

Rodriguez was allegedly seen stashing a fanny pack into a bush next to a parking garage as he was running from the scene, officials said. Police later recovered the fanny pack from the bush and found a loaded Taurus brand handgun with a 9mm round in the chamber and a magazine inside of it, authorities said.

Neighbors on Granite Street in Braintree told police they saw two men running through backyards in the area after the incident. At 6:12 p.m., K9 police units discovered Rodriguez and another man in a wooded area near 485 Granite St., about a half mile from the plaza, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with assault to murder, assault and battery on a child with substantial injuries, reckless endangerment of a child, assault and battery with a firearm, and multiple firearm violations.

He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday.

Rodriguez was out on bail from a pending criminal case in Roxbury Municipal Court, where he was charged with endangering a child and motor vehicle violations in 2019. He had no other criminal cases as an adult, according to Looney.

A second man who was also taken into custody with Rodriguez Friday has been released without charges being filed against him.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Globe Staff Felicia Gans contributed to this report.