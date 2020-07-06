Departing law school dean reflects on “Trump bump,” Rocket Lawyer, and diversity

This week’s Ocean State Innovators conversation is with Michael J. Yelnosky, who on June 30 stepped down after six years as dean of the Roger Williams University School of Law , the state’s only law school.

Question: When you first became dean in 2014, first-year enrollment in U.S. law schools had dropped to levels not seen since the 1970s. What changes or innovations did you and the law school pursue to deal with that trend?

Answer: We reduced our tuition by 18 percent, making us the lowest-priced, private, American Bar Association-accredited school in the Northeast, which we remain today. We doubled down on our commitment to experiential education, guaranteeing that every RWU Law student would have the opportunity to train in one of our clinics or clinical externships. In a related move, we increased the number of school-facilitated pro bono service opportunities available to our students. We opened a campus in Providence, where much of that clinical and pro bono work is centered. Finally, we committed even more fully to increasing the diversity of our student body.

Q: In 2014, you noted that Boston Red Sox owner John Henry had just purchased the Boston Globe, vowing to make the newspaper “aggressively relevant.” What are the parallels between newspapers and legal education, and how do they stay relevant?

A: In short, the parallel is that the markets for both were and are being disrupted, and their business models are under intense pressure. In both cases, leadership teams had to do some real soul-searching to determine what was most important and what genuinely distinguished their organization from its competitors. People still want and need news, but newspapers need to deliver it in a different way. They also need to deliver, as the Globe has with its Rhode Island coverage, something distinctive. At RWU Law, we have tried to become and remain aggressively relevant by fully engaging with the community and not simply building an ivory tower. Last week, a leading lawyer in Rhode Island told me that “the law school is the good guy everywhere I go.” That’s the music I wanted to hear.

Q: How is higher education in general and legal education in particular changing in response to the coronavirus pandemic? What changes are temporary and which do you think will become permanent?

A: Wow. In almost every way. For example, how do you teach 100 students in a classroom that because of social distancing requirements will only hold 59? How do you accommodate faculty, staff, and students who cannot return to school because of unique susceptibility to the virus? How do we run our criminal defense clinic if the courts are not open? How do you clean classrooms between class sessions? And on and on and on. Of one thing I am certain: Remote meetings are here to stay. Many meetings will continue to be held remotely even after we have a vaccine or a cure. We get much better attendance than in the days when we tried to get students, faculty, and staff in the same room at the same time. I, for one, actually kind of love the Zoom meeting.

Q: To what extent have law schools seen a “Trump bump” — the theory that more people are applying to law schools in response to President Trump’s tenure and the current political climate?

A If we use RWU Law as an example, we have anecdotal evidence that students see lawyers, perhaps for the first time in a while, as important protectors of our constitutional order — an order that is under siege and worth protecting. Some of our applicants are explicit about that, but we also see it in the increase in the number of students who tell us they are interested in constitutional law or immigration, for example. As far as interest in our law school goes, President Trump took office in January 2017. That year we had 854 applications. The next year we had 919, and last year we had 964. We already have 971 this year, and based on prior years I would expect us to end up with about 1,000 applications by the end of July.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the next dean of the Roger Williams University School of Law, Gregory W. Bowman, and what is the biggest challenge facing legal education?

A: I think they are the same: How do we attract the people we need to become tomorrow’s lawyers when the cost to train those lawyers exceeds the amount those students believe is prudent to invest in a legal education? Lawyers at large law firms are feeling unprecedented pressure from their clients to shrink their bills. At the same time, solo practitioners and very small firms that represent individuals in more routine legal matters are being undercut by relatively low-cost competitors like Rocket Lawyer or Legal Zoom. Finally, how can a student who dreams of a career in public interest law avoid taking on an amount of law school debt that will make that goal unachievable?

Q: Amid the national focus on matters of race and racism, how important is it for Rhode Island to have a more diverse judiciary, and can the law school play a role in that?

A: I think it is essential to the integrity, legitimacy, and performance of our courts. There are five Black judges on all of Rhode Island’s courts combined, and the Supreme Court does not and has never had a Black justice. Five Black judges represents approximately 8 percent of the Rhode Island judiciary, excluding magistrate judges (and there are about 18 of them, all white). Including the magistrates, the percentage drops to 6 percent. I think the law school can play a pivotal role, and I think we have already played a pivotal role. Three of the five sitting Black judges are graduates of our law school, and our classes are among the most diverse in New England, which should ensure a pipeline of qualified minority candidates for the Rhode Island bench. We have also played a role by shining a light on the issue through faculty research, faculty work with the media, and programming that has focused on judicial selection. That’s aggressively relevant, right?

