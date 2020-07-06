EEE found in Western Mass. mosquitoes for second time this year

The finding comes just days after scientists announced the state’s first detected sample of EEE . Health officials raised risk levels to moderate in the Franklin County communities of Orange and Athol on Friday after collecting a positive sample on Wednesday.

The rare mosquito-borne illness was found in a sample collected on July 5 in Wendell, according to a statement from the Department of Public Health. Officials are now listing both Wendell and New Salem at moderate risk for EEE.

Health officials have detected eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, in a sample of mosquitoes in Western Massachusetts for the second time this year, leading the state to raise risk levels for the disease in two additional communities on Monday.

No human or animal cases of EEE beyond mosquitoes have been identified this year.

“We are seeing EEE activity in mosquitoes very early in the season,” state public health commissioner Monica Bharel said in the statement. “We will continue to conduct additional surveillance, including trapping and testing mosquitoes in the region over the next several weeks to better inform our guidance to local communities.”

The potentially fatal disease causes brain inflammation and is transmitted to humans when they are bitten by infected mosquitoes, according to federal officials.

Last year, 12 people in the state contracted the disease, and six of those people died. State workers also found nine cases among domestic animals.

Health officials recommend using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, installing screens on doors and windows, and draining standing water. The peak hours for mosquito bites are from dusk to dawn.

“This second early finding reinforces our concern about EEE activity this season,” state epidemiologist Catherine Brown said in the statement. “We urge all Massachusetts residents to be aware of the risks associated with mosquito bites and to take precautions against being bitten.”

Massachusetts residents looking for updated information on mosquito activity can find it on the state’s website.





