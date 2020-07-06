Ghislaine Maxwell, British socialite charged in connection with Jeffrey Epstein scandal, expected to make court appearance Friday in New York

The FBI and New York police detectives arrested Maxwell, 58, at a stately home Thursday in Bradford, N.H., on charges alleging she helped Epstein sexually abuse and exploit minors and lied about it under oath, allegations that could send her to prison for 35 years if convicted.

In a letter filed Sunday in US District Court for the Southern District of New York, federal prosecutors asked Judge Alison J. Nathan to schedule Maxwell’s arraignment and bail hearing for Friday afternoon.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with sex crimes in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal , will likely face arraignment Friday in New York, records show.

Maxwell made an initial appearance last week in federal court in New Hampshire. She did not enter a plea and agreed to be brought to New York to face six felony counts including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and perjury, according to legal filings.

She also agreed to voluntary detention pending Friday’s bail hearing in New York. A lawyer for Maxwell hung up on a Globe reporter Monday morning and didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

In a 10-page memo that prosecutors recently filed to support their request that Maxwell remain behind bars pending trial, authorities said she “poses an extreme risk of flight” and has extensive international ties, as well as vast wealth.

Maxwell, the letter said, became a naturalized US citizen in 2002 and also remains a citizen of the United Kingdom and France. In the last three years, prosecutors wrote, she’s made at least 15 international flights to locales including the UK, Qatar, and Japan.

In addition, prosecutors wrote, authorities have identified over 15 different bank accounts held by or associated with Maxwell since 2016, containing balances ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars to more than $20 million. She also appears to have raked in “substantial income” from the 2016 sale of a New York home for $15 million through a limited liability company, the filing said.

She was apprehended Thursday in Bradford on a sprawling $1 million property located on East Washington Road, according to authorities and court records. Prosecutors described the upscale abode as “a 156-acre property acquired in an all-cash purchase in December 2019″ through a “carefully anonymized LLC.”

According to prosecutors, Maxwell and Epstein together would groom girls into participating in sexually abusive behavior by first building a rapport with them through shopping trips, taking them to the movies, or just spending time with them. As the ties strengthened, Maxwell allegedly would introduce sexualized behavior, ultimately leading to Epstein sexually abusing the girls, sometimes with Maxwell’s participation or presence.

Epstein, once a wealthy benefactor at both Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, killed himself in a federal detention center in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges brought by Strauss’s office. The charges could have led to a life sentence. He had been convicted a decade before, in Florida on sex charges, but his light punishment in that case — after allegations that he had molested dozens of girls — had sparked intense criticism.

Federal prosecutors in the Maxwell case allege that girls were sexually assaulted in Epstein’s Manhattan residence, his home in Palm Beach Florida, and a sprawling ranch in Santa Fe. Authorities also allege that Maxwell found one of the three victims in London where she then engaged in the pattern of grooming her in the same way she had done with two girls in the United States.

The indictment against Maxwell alleges that she played a role “in the sexual abuse and exploitation of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein,” specifically three girls identified in court papers as Minor Victim-1, Minor Victim-2, and Minor Victim-3, who were allegedly abused in the 1990s.

The government also alleges that Maxwell committed perjury in 2016 when she was questioned under oath in a civil lawsuit then pending in US District Court in Manhattan. “In an effort to conceal her crimes, Maxwell repeatedly lied when questioned about her conduct,” the indictment said.

Maxwell has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

Epstein’s friends have also included President Trump and former president Bill Clinton. Trump told New York magazine in 2002 that Epstein was a “terrific guy” whom he had known for 15 years.

Epstein’s ties at Harvard and MIT over the years prompted soul-searching and investigations at the two institutions. Last summer, Maxwell was reportedly hiding out on the North Shore, in Manchester-by-the-Sea. Witnesses said she had even given a talk at a Rockport elementary school.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report, and Martin Finucane of the Globe Staff contributed.

