Only 40 percent of Harvard undergrads will return to campus this fall

“We have sought a path to bringing all students back as soon as conditions allow, while continuing their academic progress in the meantime and remaining a vibrant research community across our broad range of disciplines,” Harvard President Lawrence Bacow, along with two deans, wrote in a message to the community. “But we also recognize that, fundamentally, there is an intrinsic incompatibility between our highly interactive, residential Harvard College experience and the social distancing needed to mitigate COVID-19 transmission.”

In all, only 40 percent of Harvard’s undergraduates will be on campus starting in September, and all teaching will be done remotely. In the spring freshmen will return home, and seniors will come to Cambridge. Students will be housed in single-room dormitories, and most of the non-residential buildings in Harvard Yard will be off limits, the university outlined in its plans Monday.

Harvard University announced on Monday that it will allow only first-year students and undergraduates specifically invited for academic reasons to come to campus this fall in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Bacow and the deans said they have been concerned about the uptick in transmission of the virus in recent weeks.

“The recent upturn in COVID-19 cases in certain states illustrates the difficulty of making predictions, even well-informed ones, about the evolution of this virus,” Bacow said in the message.

Harvard’s approach to the fall is among the more restrictive in the Boston area. Most universities have laid out plans to bring most students back this upcoming school year with masks, frequent testing, smaller classrooms, and a mix of online and in-person classes.

Harvard previously announced that many of its graduate programs will be taught remotely too.

Students can apply for waivers to be on campus if they have challenges to remote learning, including a lack of appropriate technology, limited quiet space, food and shelter insecurities, and a need to access laboratories for their senior thesis, the university said. Students who can’t be on campus during the academic year will be able to take two courses at Harvard’s summer school in 2021, without paying tuition.

Harvard plans to keeps its academic year tuition costs of $49,650 the same, although many students receive financial aid, which lowers the actual price. Students who are on financial aid but studying remotely will, however, receive a $5,000 per semester allowance, the university said.

Even students who are allowed on campus this upcoming academic year will find their movements and experiences limited, the university said.

According to Harvard’s plan, students will have access only to their own dormitories and can eat only in their assigned dining hall. Off-campus visitors, even other Harvard students, won’t be allowed into the dormitories. Students and residential staff will be tested when they arrive on campus and afterwards, every three days.

No decision has been made about varsity sports yet.

Deirdre Fernandes