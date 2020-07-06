Maine officials remind drivers to be on the lookout for moose after driver escapes injury during crash

The man was driving on Route 163 in Township 11 Range 4 Wels when the moose suddenly ran onto the road, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s department in Maine’s northernmost county is warning drivers to watch out for moose after a driver narrowly escaped injury during a collision, which ended with the animal’s dead body jammed into the front passenger seat.

A moose died after it collided with a car in Aroostook County in Maine.

The driver was unable to avoid the moose, which became lodged in the front seat and was hanging out of both the windshield and the front passenger door once the vehicle came to a stop.

Advertisement

The moose died during the incident, but the man was unharmed, according to the statement.

“Fortunately, the driver was alone in the vehicle or this could have been much worse,” officials said in the statement. “We remind people to use caution when traveling through wooded areas, day and night.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



