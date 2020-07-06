Man killed after tow truck hits car in Mass Pike crash

A 21-year-old man was killed after a tow truck collided with his car following a three-car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield on Monday afternoon, according to State Police.
Troopers responded to a crash in the left lane of the highway near the 39.6 mile marker around 3:10 p.m., State Police said in a statement. The 21-year-old victim from Plymouth, who was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima, was one of drivers involved in the crash, along with a 36-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man.
After the first crash, a 2003 Peterbilt heavy duty tow truck hit the victim’s car. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, as did the 36-year-old woman. The remaining driver involved in the crash was not injured.
The man’s name is being withheld until his relatives have been contacted.
The westbound side of the highway was closed for about four hours while local and state officials assisted at the scene, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
