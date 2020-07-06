Man killed after tow truck hits car in Mass Pike crash

A 21-year-old man was killed after a tow truck collided with his car following a three-car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield on Monday afternoon, according to State Police.

Troopers responded to a crash in the left lane of the highway near the 39.6 mile marker around 3:10 p.m., State Police said in a statement. The 21-year-old victim from Plymouth, who was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima, was one of drivers involved in the crash, along with a 36-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man.

After the first crash, a 2003 Peterbilt heavy duty tow truck hit the victim’s car. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.