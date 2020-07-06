Man ordered held without bail in woman’s killing

A Dorchester District Court judge ordered a man held without bail in a shooting that left a woman dead early Sunday.

Police have not yet identified the woman, one of seven people killed in Boston violence last week.

Kristian Maraj, 22, was arrested immediately after a shooting at his home around the corner from 37 Stonehurst St., prosecutors said. Someone who has known Maraj since he was a child saw what happened — a fight both Maraj and his father were involved in, which ended with Maraj coming back to Stonehurst Street with a gun — and identified him to police, an assistant district attorney said in a virtual arraignment Monday.