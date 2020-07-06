Man ordered held without bail in woman’s killing

A Dorchester District Court judge ordered a man held without bail in a shooting that left a woman dead early Sunday.
Police have not yet identified the woman, one of seven people killed in Boston violence last week.
Kristian Maraj, 22, was arrested immediately after a shooting at his home around the corner from 37 Stonehurst St., prosecutors said. Someone who has known Maraj since he was a child saw what happened — a fight both Maraj and his father were involved in, which ended with Maraj coming back to Stonehurst Street with a gun — and identified him to police, an assistant district attorney said in a virtual arraignment Monday.
Police came to Maraj’s apartment and arrested him. They also found his father suffering from a stab wound inside the apartment, prosecutors said. His father was taken to a hospital and is expected to live. Prosecutors did not say who may have stabbed him, but Maraj is not facing charges related to his father’s injury.
Police searched Maraj’s apartment but did not find a gun, prosecutors said.
