Man seriously injured during stabbing in Chelsea state park

A 34-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed in Chelsea on Monday, police said.
The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. in the Mary O’Malley State Park, according to Chelsea Police Captain Keith Houghton.
Houghton said man was stabbed in the “facial area” and is receiving treatment at a hospital.
Massachusetts State Police are leading the investigation, because the incident happened on state property.
This story is developing and may be updated as new information emerges.
