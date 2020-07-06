New law allows all Massachusetts voters to cast ballots by mail

All registered voters in Massachusetts will be able to vote by mail this fall, under a measure signed into law Monday by Governor Charlie Baker.
The new law allows all registered voters who wish to vote by mail to do so without having to provide a reason. The measure is intended to give more options for people to vote safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am very pleased that this bill has been signed into law, allowing voters and election officials to plan for everyone to be able to vote safely this fall,” Secretary of State William Galvin said in a statement.
In-person voting will also be expanded to make voting more convenient and to reduce crowding at polls, Galvin said. Early voting will be available for the state primary race from Aug. 22 to 28, and early voting for the state election will be expanded to include two weekends, from Oct. 17 to 30.
Galvin’s office will send each registered voter an application to request a mail-in ballot for both the Sept. 1 state primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
Galvin’s office is also tasked with creating an online portal for accepting vote-by-mail ballot applications for the November election.
