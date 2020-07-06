Salem Police chief to step down, latest in string of resignations and retirements

In a statement, Butler did not explain her reason for leaving but welcomed support for her department and also any criticism. “We honestly cannot work in partnership without it,” she said. Though her departure was described as retirement, she is slated to take a new job as director of security at the Peabody Essex Museum.

Salem Police Chief Mary Butler announced Monday that she will retire as chief effective July 31, after 33 years on the force — the last five as chief.

Another local police chief is stepping down, the latest in a string of departures among top law enforcement officials that have coincided with a reckoning around racism in policing and intensifying calls for police reform.

Mayor Kim Driscoll thanked Butler for her service, including a push to expand the Citizen’s Academy and public engagement with neighborhoods.

“At a time when policing in this nation is under a high degree of scrutiny, Chief Butler has never deviated from her belief that the role of the police officer is to serve all, protect all, and lead with integrity,” Driscoll said.

The mayor also announced that Captain Dennis King will become the acting chief of the Salem Police Department, when Butler leaves, pending a search process for a new permanent Chief.

Butler’s announcement comes amid a recent wave of resignations of local police chiefs, from Revere to Framingham. Almost all said they had laid plans to retire well before the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis ignited nationwide protests.

But the sudden departures, announced just as demands for reform arrived on departments’ doorsteps, coincide with some of the most sweeping calls for scrutiny in decades. The departures could signal the difficulty some police chiefs believe they face, or even their willingness to confront issues around race and violence, experts have said.

In Framingham and Newton, the police chiefs stepped aside within a day of being asked to review their departments’ internal policies and procedures.

“I think people were a little surprised with how quick it happened,” said Framingham City Councilor George King of the retirement of Chief Steven Trask. He announced his retirement the day after Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer declared racism a public health emergency and ordered the department to review its use-of-force policies and draft reforms.

