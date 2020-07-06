State Senate unveils sweeping police reform bill, plans to pass it this week

“It’s not only possible, it has to get on the governor’s desk,” Spilka said when asked about whether the House and Senate can agree on a bill by the end of July, when the Legislature’s formal session ends. “This is too urgent, too important.”

Senate President Karen E. Spilka said her chamber is approaching the need for police reform effort with “urgency” and would take up the bill Thursday. House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo has previously indicated the House would introduce police reform legislation as well, but it has not yet done so.

The Massachusetts state Senate on Monday unveiled sweeping police reform legislation, which would create a new independent entity to certify officers and investigate police misconduct, among other elements its authors say are designed to increase police accountability and fight systemic racism.

The authors said they incorporated most of the policy proposals contained in a bill Governor Charlie Baker introduced last month that would create the first certification system for Massachusetts police officers in state history. But the senators said they went further in their legislation, which they described as a direct response to protestors who marched at rallies around the state calling for racial justice and policing reforms.

“The time for action is now. We must seize this moment,” Spilka said at a news conference on the State House steps.

Among its provisions, the Senate bill would prohibit excessive use of force by law enforcement, including banning choke holds, and create a legal duty for officers to intervene if they see a colleague using excessive force. It would put a moratorium on the use of facial recognition technology until a commission can study the technology.

The bill also contains language “repealing the concept of qualified immunity,” a legal doctrine which shields police officers from lawsuits except in the most clearly egregious cases, said state Senator William N. Brownsberger, a member of the working group that drafted the bill.

A summary of the legislation said the bill would enable police officers to be held civilly liable for excessive use of force.

The senators emphasized that no single bill could fix the problems of systemic racism plaguing the country, but praised the one they unveiled as a good first step.

“With this legislation, we can put in place structures that force institutions to respond to incidents of injustice with vigor rather than silence and complicity,” said state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz of Boston, one of its authors and the only Senate member of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. “We can create a shift in law enforcement towards prevention and de-escalation.”

