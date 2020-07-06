Storm knocks down trees and power lines but region is recovering

Power outages were largely repaired by Monday around 7 a.m. and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 700 customers without power in communities scattered around the state. At one point, 90 percent of the southern Worcester County town of Holland was without power, MEMA reported.

The storm brought large hail and wind speeds in several communities, including Duxbury, Brockton, Quincy, Braintree, Medfield, Holbrook, Millis, Dover, and Avon, according to the National Weather Service and postings on social media.

Thousands of Massachusetts residents were without power overnight Sunday into early Monday in the wake of powerful thunderstorms that generated winds of up to 60 miles an hour, knocking down power lines and trees across the state.

Advertisement

No major injuries were reported.

The weather service’s storm damage tally currently includes 12 entries - each one is for trees being knocked down between 4:55 p.m. and 11:02 p.m. Sunday. Impacted communities included Newton, Harvard, Boxborough, Essex and Natick.

At 12:07 a.m., the Duxbury Fire Department responded to a “fully involved shed fire” after it was struck by lightning due to severe weather in the area, according to a tweet by Public Information Officer Rob Reardon.

Most of Eastern Massachusetts is expected to be rain-free Monday, but some rainfall is expected for most of Western Massachusetts and parts of Worcester County, according to the weather service.

“While a few thunderstorms are possible across northern Connecticut into southern Rhode Island today, most areas should trend dry and cooler than normal with onshore flow,” forecasters wrote Monday morning. “The cold front returns back northeast as a warm front on Tuesday, with considerable cloudiness and cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Very warm, very humid conditions move in for the late week. Showers/thunderstorms will be possible each day with some heavy downpours.”

Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s along the coast and in the 80s and 90 inland, the weather service said.

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.