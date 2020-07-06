Wentworth Institute of Technology allows students to return to campus for in-person, virtual courses

“While we are confident that we can minimize risk while providing an outstanding education and a high-quality student experience, we will be asking everyone in the community to take individual responsibility for protecting themselves and others,” Thompson said in the statement.

Students will be able to live on campus under new public health practices, according to university President Mark A. Thompson.

Wentworth Institute of Technology announced it will allow students to return to campus where they will have the option to participate in both in-person and virtual classes this fall, university leaders announced Thursday in a statement.

The engineering and technical design school is one of the latest to announce how it plans to hold classes while limiting the spread of the coronavirus. The University of Massachusetts Amherst announced Monday that it plans to hold most classes remotely, though students will be invited to live in dormitories. Other institutions like Northeastern University and Boston University have similar plans to hold classes both in person and online.

The newly-released plan schedules classes to begin on Sept. 8. Many lecture-based courses will be held virtually for students living on or off-campus, officials said. Lab and studio courses will take place in person, though personal protective equipment, physical distancing, and new cleaning protocols will be required. A limited number of courses will have both virtual and in-person elements.

Students who prefer to stay away from campus can elect to take their courses virtually, officials said.

University administrators hope that the plan will “de-densify” the campus for classes that cannot be taught online. They also plan to stagger move-in dates to avoid crowding, and are working with student organization leaders to modify campus clubs and events.

“We are focusing heavily on the concept of social solidarity where we are all united in taking individual and collective actions to care for ourselves, each other, and our broader community,” Thompson said.

Officials said the reopening plan could still change in response to changing state and federal regulations.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.