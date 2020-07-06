Massachusetts reports 15 deaths, 157 new confirmed coronavirus cases

The numbers, which showed continued improvement in key indicators related to the virus, came as the state again shifted the way it reports the number of cases it has tracked. Probable cases of coronavirus are no longer being included in the top-line statistics released daily by the state Department of Public Health.

The state now has 104,659 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a total of 7,983 deaths related to the virus.

State officials reported 15 new deaths and 157 new cases among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday, as much of Massachusetts entered Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, with casinos, gyms, and movie theaters now allowed to open their doors again.

The state reported six new probable cases in Massachusetts Monday, and no new deaths. Overall, there have been 5,478 cases reported as probable for coronavirus, and 215 deaths among those patients.

The three-day average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to decline Monday, dropping from 644 to 626. That number includes both confirmed and suspected cases, as it had previously.

The three-day average of deaths dropped from 19 to 16. That number included only confirmed cases, which is the same way it has been calculated in recent days.

Meanwhile the seven-day weighted average of the positive test rate hovered at 1.8 percent for a third consecutive day. And only one hospital in the state was using surge capacity on Sunday, down from two hospitals on Friday and three on Thursday.

Another 7,726 people have been tested for the coronavirus, the state also announced Monday, bringing to 893,939 the total number of people who have received coronavirus tests in Massachusetts. More than 1.1 million tests have been administered.

