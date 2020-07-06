6 stories you might have missed this weekend

No Boston Pops concert. No public fireworks spectacular. No parades and marching bands in small towns and big cities. The 244th Independence Day was shadowed and subdued by the coronavirus, staggering unemployment, and searing questions about America’s commitment to racial justice. Read more.

As cases spike in California, a warning for Massachusetts

A state that was once considered a road map for fighting COVID-19 now looks more like a warning sign. Just one month ago, California seemed to have the coronavirus pandemic under control, but its reversal of fortune raises a troubling question: Is success sure to be fleeting? Read more.

Lincoln Project — made up of anti-Trump Republicans — is hounding the president with ads that bitterly criticize him

Founded by prominent “Never Trump” Republican strategists, the Lincoln Project has launched a relentlessly negative assault on the president with rapidly created ads designed to enrage and distract him. Read more.

‘I want to see the next Black Wall Street in Boston’: Segun Idowu is a man of the moment

A descendant of a local civil rights leader, Segun Idowu helped outfit Boston police with body cameras. Now, he’s fighting for economic justice. Read more.

Billy Baker: How to pretend like you’re not pretending that this thing is over

The whole point of social distancing is for people to know you’re doing it. Read more.

Here’s what to expect on the Cape this summer

Considering a jaunt to Cape Cod? Things are a little different this summer, but should you still go? The Globe caught up with Julian Cyr, Massachusetts state senator of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket, to get a sense of what visitors should expect on the Cape and islands this season. Read more.

