Electoral College, Senate put brakes on true democracy

Donald Trump’s unfitness for public office is on display daily. So far, the lives of more than 128,000 Americans have been lost under his watch during the pandemic. His policies are destroying the environment, destabilizing world politics, and bringing unprecedented corruption and demagoguery to Washington. And he lost the popular vote in 2016 by a margin of nearly 3 million.

Though we profess pride in our democracy and the genius of the Constitution, the Founding Fathers’ fear of unchecked popular rule led them to create brakes on true democracy, such as the Electoral College and the US Senate. These institutions produced a system that permits a minority to run the country, with the support of less than half of the population. It installed in the White House a man whose policies threaten the whole world.