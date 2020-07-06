Express yourself

TOP ROW Lesley Becker with apologies to Arcimboldo; Palestinian child poses with a makeshift mask made of cabbage. / Getty; A woman wearing a protective mask holds a red leaf as a smile in France / Getty; A protestor wears a mask in front of City Hall in New York City./Getty; Designer Anna Kompaniets in a self-made face mask in London. / Getty; SECOND ROW A mask by designer Wolf Schinkein Germany / Getty; A demonstrator in Berlin / Getty; A vendor wears a mask in India. / Getty; A protester in Poland / Getty; A woman wears a mask she made in Venezuela. / AP; THIRD ROW A protester in London / Getty; A young Trump supporter in Tulsa / Getty; US Senator Amy Klobuchar during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing / Getty; Lee Merritt, Esq. FOURTH ROW Ingrid Helton, costume designer for the San Diego Opera, talks while wearing one of her mask prototypes with a window making it possible to read lips. / AP; A woman wears a face mask made of recycled plastic bottles in protest of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-terror bill. /Getty; Lesley Becker/Adobe; A sign in Berlin with the caption: “Because all of our masks are sold out, we offer an alternative.” / Getty

