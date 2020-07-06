Trump unfurls his view of a ‘Black Lives Matter’ display

When President Trump tweeted that painting a “Black Lives Matter” mural on Fifth Avenue would be a symbol of hate, he was 100 percent correct.

That hatred is directed at any human being who lacks empathy, shuns diversity, and believes that police brutality against Black people is vital and just. That hatred is aimed at anyone who discriminates against another person because of their race, or their religion, social class, or sexual orientation. That hatred is reserved for those who cannot stomach the words “Black Lives Matter” but who are quick to cry, “White power.” That hatred is targeted at anyone who yearned to “Make America Great Again” and now vows to “Keep America Great.”