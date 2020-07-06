fb-pixel
LETTERS

Trump unfurls his view of a ‘Black Lives Matter’ display

Updated July 6, 2020, 25 minutes ago
In this Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, pedestrians walk past Trump Tower on New York's Fifth Avenue. President Trump has expressed his displeasure with Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to paint "Black Lives Matter" in front of Trump's namesake Manhattan tower.Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

When President Trump tweeted that painting a “Black Lives Matter” mural on Fifth Avenue would be a symbol of hate, he was 100 percent correct.

That hatred is directed at any human being who lacks empathy, shuns diversity, and believes that police brutality against Black people is vital and just. That hatred is aimed at anyone who discriminates against another person because of their race, or their religion, social class, or sexual orientation. That hatred is reserved for those who cannot stomach the words “Black Lives Matter” but who are quick to cry, “White power.” That hatred is targeted at anyone who yearned to “Make America Great Again” and now vows to “Keep America Great.”

Put another way, “Black Lives Matter” means love.

Andrew Ginsburg

Southport, Conn.