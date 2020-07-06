Braves veteran outfielder Nick Markakis opts out of season

The 36-year-old Markakis said Monday he was uneasy about playing the season without fans and then was swayed by his telephone conversation with teammate Freddie Freeman , who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has fever and other symptoms.

Markakis is the second Atlanta veteran in two days to announce plans to sit out the 60-game season. He follows righthander Felix Hernandez , the former Cy Young winner with Seattle who was competing for a rotation spot before opting out on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis opted out of the 2020 season on Monday due to increased concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just hearing him, the way he sounded on the phone, it was tough,” Markakis said. “It was kind of eye-opening. What everything that’s going on, not just with baseball but all over the world, it makes you open your eyes.”

Freeman, top setup man Will Smith, righthander Touki Toussaint, and infielder Pete Kozma tested positive for the coronavirus. Manager Brian Snitker said Saturday that Smith and Toussaint have no symptoms, while Kozma also has fever.

Snitker said Monday the four continue to progress through protocols. He said it wouldn't be fair to the players to provide more detailed daily updates.

Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington infielder Ryan Zimmerman, and Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond are among the other players who have opted out.

Snitker said he respected the decision by Markakis, who he said is “an ultimate pro.” Snitker said losing the respected veteran was a blow to the team’s hopes for winning a third straight NL East title.

“We’ll miss him,” Snitker said. “He’s one of our backbones of our club. I know he’s been thinking long and hard about it. … When you lose a guy of that stature and what he brings and the player he is, it doesn’t help you, that’s for sure.”

Rangers slugger Gallo tests positive

All-Star slugger Joey Gallo tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the outfielder who is asymptomatic to miss the start of summer camp for the Texas Rangers after being among teammates who had worked out at their new ballpark for several weeks before that.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Gallo has had multiple tests, including one that came back negative. He was isolating at his high-rise Dallas apartment and away from teammates.

“Our mindset going into this was it’s not a matter if guys tested positive but when,” Daniels said. “Obviously this thing doesn’t discriminate whether it’s a star player [or] somebody trying to make the club. The key thing for us is Joey is asymptomatic and feels good. ... He told me yesterday he feels as good as he ever has and is in the best shape he’s ever been in.”

The 26-year-old Gallo initially took a saliva test as part of the team’s intake process June 27, and got a positive result two days later. Gallo, who allowed the Rangers to share the information, took a nasal swab test on June 30 that came back negative, but then had another saliva test that came back positive Sunday.

Two Brewers get positive test results

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said shortstop Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive for COVID-19 before the intake process. Counsell says both players are asymptomatic. This marks the second setback for Urias since the Brewers acquired him from San Diego in November. Urias, who is expected to compete with incumbent Orlando Arcia for the starting shortstop job, underwent surgery in January to repair a broken bone in his left hand.