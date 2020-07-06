Chiefs reward Patrick Mahomes with record-breaking 10-year extension

According to Adam Schefter , the deal is worth $450 million, with $140 million guaranteed to the one-time NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl champion. It has no mechanism that prevents Mahomes’s annual salary from falling below a certain percentage of the Chiefs’ salary cap.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, with ESPN reporting the deal is the richest in the history of North American team sports.

Mike Trout’s extension last March with the Los Angeles Angels was for $426.5 million over 12 MLB seasons; it’s worth noting baseball contracts, unlike football ones, are fully guaranteed.

Advertisement

Mahomes, who turns 25 in September, now is under contract to the Chiefs through the 2031 season. He had one season remaining on his original four-year rookie contract, and the team previously exercised its fifth-year option for the 2021 season. Mahomes is to make a total of $27.6 million over the next two seasons, including nearly $2.8 million this season and just more than $24.8 million in the 2021 season.

He led the Chiefs to last season's Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers and has emerged as perhaps the league's brightest star. After spending his rookie year as Alex Smith's backup, Mahomes took over as the Chiefs' starter in the 2018 season and was named the league's MVP after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

“Patrick Mahomes is the future face of the NFL,” said sports business consultant Marc Ganis, who has close ties to the league and several NFL teams. “He is the leader of the next generation. He is the one person who makes the Kansas City Chiefs a team of national prominence.”