Intercity League cancels 2020 baseball season because of COVID-19

The Intercity Baseball League canceled its 2020 season Monday, the latest local league to bypass play this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Intercity, which has operated continuously since 1950 featuring college players, pro prospects, and former minor and major league talent, had considered an abbreviated eight-game season for its nine teams. But Sunday in a remote meeting, the league’s board of directors called off the season for health and safety reasons. The ICL joins the Cape Cod League and the New England Collegiate Baseball League in shuttering its doors for 2020.

“We make this decision out of an abundance of caution and after careful consideration of all factors,” the ICL said in a statement posted on the league’s website and Facebook page. “The safety of our players, their families, managers, coaches, umpires, administrators, and fans, remained paramount in all of our discussions.”