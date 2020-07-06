NHL reaches tentative agreement on season’s return

The National Hockey League and its Players’ Association reached a tentative agreement on resuming the 2019-20 season on Monday afternoon, with training camps scheduled to begin in a week and games set for Aug. 1.
Though the return-to-play plan and a memorandum of understanding still must be approved by the NHL’s Board of Governors, as well as the NHLPA’s Executive Board and the full league membership, the deal puts forth the framework in which hockey will move forward. Following the resumption of formal camps on July 13, clubs will travel to the two hub cities on July 26 — though no announcement was made, it’s expected those will be Toronto (for the Eastern Conference) and Edmonton (for the Western).
Advertisement
Eight of the teams in each conference would first play a best-of-five qualifying round, with the winners advancing to a 16-team Stanley Cup playoffs. The top four in both the East and West — the Bruins were No. 1 in the East, as well as the NHL overall, when games halted on March 12 — will play a round-robin series to determine their seedings.
According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, players will be able to opt-out of either the camp phase or the game phase of the resumption without penalties. Temperature and symptom checks will happen daily, with any positive case treated as a hockey-related injury for CBA purposes.
Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports