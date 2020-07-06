PGA takeaways: Bryson DeChambeau is golf’s biggest — draw

And DeChambeau has done the near impossible in golf: has anyone heard from Tiger Woods lately? (He is not in the Workday Charity Open field at Dublin, Ohio, this week; neither is DeChambeau.)

DeChambeau is the draw the sport needs, a headliner any sport needs. The only comparable is rookie sensation Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. Williamson overpowers the competition, exactly what the Incredible Bulk is doing to golf.

Bryson DeChambeau overpowered Detroit Golf Club to win his sixth PGA Tour title — and first since he transformed his body, and possibly the game — by three shots, making it look easy. The big winner: golf.

Woods hasn’t played a round on Tour since Feb. 16 at Riviera, and he hasn’t been in the national conversation during golf’s restart in the pandemic. Rory McIlroy is a worthy No. 1 in the world rankings, but he hasn’t won a major since 2014. Brooks Koepka’s chip is about as big as his shoulders, and he’s already won a Twitter spat with DeChambeau, but he’s only had one top-10 this season.

Woods’s return will undoubtedly ramp up scintillating possibilities, but for now, DeChambeau is the biggest story, in every sense of the word.

“This is a little emotional for me because I did do something a little different,” the 26-year-old DeChambeau told the Associated Press on Sunday. “I changed my body, changed my mind-set in the game and I was able to accomplish a win while playing a completely different style of golf. And, it’s pretty amazing to see that. I hope it’s an inspiration to a lot of people.”

DeChambeau acknowledged his unique approach might take a generation to evolve.

But imagine the possibilities?

Other takeaways from the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the fourth event in the PGA Tour’s restart:

▪ The final two pairings Sunday were contrasts in style: in the penultimate group, Troy Merritt, playing with DeChambeau, hit the second-longest drive of the day on No. 1 — 35 yards behind DeChambeau. In the final group, Ryan Armour, 44, was about 40 yards behind Matthew Wolff, 21, most the of day.

▪ Difficult to fathom a player having problems going 23 under for four days, but DeChambeau still can’t figure out the wedges. He’s long or over greens several times on short approaches. For a man of his precision and innovation, that would seem to be the easiest part of his golf equation.

CBS analyst and former Masters champion Trevor Immelman had a logical theory. DeChambeau’s irons are the same length. So his wedge is much longer than the standard length of a wedge, and therefore, flies much farther. This shouldn’t be a real problem. DeChambeau has been playing with one-length irons since a decorated college career that included a US Amateur title in 2015. Of course, that was 40 pounds and 80 yards ago. Nick Faldo suggested using a different shaft instead of the telephone pole DeChambeau is using now.

▪ Double-digit handicappers don’t go long over greens. In pro-ams, PGA Tour players say the biggest mistake amateurs make is not taking enough club. Try taking one extra club on some approach shots. If you hit an 8-iron from 140 yards, try a 7. If you don’t decelerate, you’ll be surprised by the contact and the smoothness of the swing.

▪ DeChambeau hit a 9-iron into the par-5, 571-yard 14th on Thursday. He made eagle — his drive carried 343 yards — in an opening 6-under-par 66. On hitting a 9 into a par 5, he said, “That was kind of nice.” Vijay Singh, 57, also eagled the 14th, hitting driver, 3-wood into the green.

▪ Wolff, the 54-hole leader, adds another dimension to the viewing enjoyment. Wolff is long among the normal PGA Tour pros, and he does it his way. It looks as if he is avoiding a swarm of bees during his backswing, then he whips the club through impact so violently he eviscerates all insects in the area code.

▪ This has nothing to do with the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but did you see the player on the Korean PGA Tour whiff a tee ball? I don't wish this on anybody, but I've seen Hosung Choi's swing at my local driving range — and the Boston Ballet:

























Jim Hoban can be reached at james.hoban@globe.com