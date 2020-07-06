The Red Sox’ 60-game schedule will be released Monday night

The 2020 Major League Baseball schedule will be announced Monday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network during a one-hour special.
Key matchups and dates of the 60-game schedule, which will begin on Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, will be unveiled.
To cut down on travel, each team will play a region-based 60-game slate featuring 40 divisional games and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographical division. For the Red Sox, that will be 40 against their AL East foes, and 20 against the NL East. Nate Eovaldi is shaping up to get the start on Opening Day for the Red Sox.
The announcement is the latest step as the league tries to squeeze in a season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the day, the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals as well as the Houston Astros canceled their workouts because of testing delays. Players and staff were tested on Friday, but the results were not back before Monday’s scheduled practice.
Four Atlanta Braves players have tested positive: Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Touki Toussaint, and Pete Kozma. Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, revealed that the 30-year-old four-time all star is dealing with “body aches, headaches, chills and a fever.”
Most of you might know by now... Freddie tested positive for Covid-19 last night. He has had body aches, headaches, chills and a fever.He is someone who rarely gets sick and this virus hit him like a ton of bricks. So far, Charlie, Carol and I are ok. We appreciate all the messages and prayers, please keep them coming for healing and protection for the rest of our family. 🗣Please take this virus seriously, wear a mask when in public and wash you hands frequently.
The news on Freeman led to Braves outfielder Nick Markakis opting to not play in 2020.
#Braves Nick Markakis on making his decision to opt-out: "I was excited to get back to playing just as much as everybody else... I think the biggest thing is I talked to Freddie Freeman and just hearing the way he sounded on the phone just opened my eyes."— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) July 6, 2020
Late last week, Dodgers pitcher David Price opted out of the 2020 campaign due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The former Red Sox pitcher joined Colorado’s Ian Desmond, Arizona’s Mike Leake, a trio of Washington Nationals (including former All-Star Ryan Zimmerman), and 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner Felix Hernandez in choosing not to play.
