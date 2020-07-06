The Red Sox’ 60-game schedule will be released Monday night

The 2020 Major League Baseball schedule will be announced Monday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network during a one-hour special.

Key matchups and dates of the 60-game schedule, which will begin on Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, will be unveiled.

To cut down on travel, each team will play a region-based 60-game slate featuring 40 divisional games and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographical division. For the Red Sox, that will be 40 against their AL East foes, and 20 against the NL East. Nate Eovaldi is shaping up to get the start on Opening Day for the Red Sox.