Trump mislabels noose found in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR garage at Talladega as a ‘hoax’

“Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?” he posited on Twitter on Monday morning.

Weeks after NASCAR released its findings – and a photo – following the investigation into a noose found hanging in the garage of Black driver Bubba Wallace, President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversy.

NASCAR said explicitly that “the noose was real” when it released an image of the rope, which was described as a garage-door pull.

“As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said. “Based on the evidence we had, we thought our drivers — that one of our drivers had been threatened, a driver who had been extremely courageous in recent words and actions. It’s our responsibility to react and investigate, and that’s exactly what we did.”

NASCAR launched an investigation after the noose was found hanging in the garage stall that was assigned Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama for a race in late June.

The organization found the noose had been hanging there since the early fall.

“This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment,” NASCAR said in a statement. The FBI, which investigated it as a hate crime, announced on June 23 that no charges would be filed.

US Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said an investigation determined “although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

The noose incident came on the heels of NASCAR announcing it would ban use of the Confederate flag at its properties and events following the urging of Wallace, the tour’s only full-time Black driver, who advocated for the sport to ditch the symbol.

Trump brought up the decision to ban the Confederate symbol in his tweet, claiming it and the noose found in Wallace’s garage are contributing to low ratings.

“That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

The first race immediately after the ban of the symbol saw a 104 percent increase in viewership over 2019, according to Fox Sports executive vice president Michael Mulvihill.

Viewership information from Sunday’s Brickyard 400 hasn’t been released yet. But the weekend’s races in Indianapolis saw an increase in viewers across the board.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

