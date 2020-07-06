Your guide to the 2020 ‘MLS is Back Tournament’

All 26 teams will be divided into six groups and compete in the World Cup-style “MLS is Back Tournament.” Each team will play three matches at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Major League Soccer returns to action this week after the season was halted on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GROUP A (Eastern Conference): Orlando City SC; Inter Miami CF; New York City FC; Philadelphia Union; Chicago Fire FC; Nashville SC

GROUP B (Western Conference): Seattle Sounders FC; FC Dallas; Vancouver Whitecaps FC; San Jose Earthquakes

GROUP C (Eastern Conference): Toronto FC; New England Revolution; Montreal Impact; D.C. United

GROUP D (Western Conference: Real Salt Lake; Sporting Kansas City; Colorado Rapids; Minnesota United FC

GROUP E (Eastern Conference): Atlanta United FC; FC Cincinnati; New York Red Bulls; Columbus Crew SC

GROUP F (Western Conference) LAFC; LA Galaxy; Houston Dynamo; Portland Timbers FC

Schedule

The tournament kicks off Wednesday with a Group A doubleheader: Orlando City SC face Florida foes Inter Miami CF (8 p.m.), followed by Chicago Fire FC taking on Nashville SC (10:30 p.m.). Both matches will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and TSN in Canada.

Gustavo Bou and the Revolution opened the 2020 season at the Montreal Impact in February. A rematch comes Thursday. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty

July 8-23: Group stage

The Revolution, playing in Group C, will open their tournament play against the Montreal Impact on Thursday at 8 p.m.

They will also face D.C. United on July 16 at 8 p.m. and Toronto FC on July 21 at 9 a.m.

Here is the rest of the schedule for Group C:

July 10: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 8 p.m.

July 15: Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

July 21: Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United, 10:30 p.m.

After the group stage, the tournament moves on:

July 25-28: Knockout Stage (Round of 16)

July 30-August 1: Quarterfinals

August 5-6: Semifinals

August 11: Final

All 54 matches will be televised nationally on ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1, and TUDN. All ESPN and ESPN2 matches will also be streamed live on the ESPN App. FOX/FS1 matches and TUDN matches will be streamed on the FOX Sports App and TUDN App, respectively. In addition, the 10 matches that are broadcast on TUDN exclusively in the US will be streamed in English on the @TUDN Twitter account.

Tournament format

The top two teams in each group, as well as the four best third-place teams, will advance to the knockout stage. From there, the 16 qualifying teams will be whittled down until a champion is decided in the tournament final on Aug. 11.

Games will be played at 9 a.m., 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to avoid the high Florida temperatures. (Average high temperatures are 92 degrees, with an average low of 78 degrees.) A total of seven matches will take place at 9 a.m., all of which will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in the US and on TSN in Canada.

The group stage will take place over 16 consecutive days. All clubs will have at least four full days between matches. Points accumulated in the group stage will count toward the regular-season standings. The winner of the elimination stage will qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League. The tournament will also give players the opportunity to earn additional bonuses as part of a $1.1 million prize pool.

“It is a unique situation, however it’s an important competition,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said before departing for Orlando last week. “These game count, in group play, for our regular season record. We’re not in great position even though we’ve only played two games, so we think it’s vitally important. Our goal is to go out and try to win every game.”

Location details

The entire tournament will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. All 26 MLS teams will be lodged at the Swan & Resort in Lake Buena Vista, with strict COVID-19 protocols in place. The hotels will have eight different security checkpoints as well as CCTV, according to ESPN. At the quarterfinal stage, after July 29, the bubble will be contained entirely in the Swan hotel, at which point there will be seven security checkpoints.

Outside of games and practice, teams will be confined to the hotel, with intermingling discouraged. Leaving the hotel for anything other than team- and/or league-approved events is prohibited for as long as that player’s team is in the tournament.

If anyone exits the bubble without authorization and attempts to reenter, that person will be subject to “enhanced testing” and a period in quarantine of 10 days. Players and staff must have written permission to leave the resort grounds, except in the case of a medical emergency.

Players, coaches and support staff will be tested every other day for two weeks after arriving in Florida. Those individuals, as well as referees, will then be tested regularly, including prior to each match.

Revolution outlook

The Revolution's designated players, from left, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, and Carlos Gil will finally be able to suit up and play a game together. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Revolution went 0-1-1 to open the season before it was halted. The loss came at Montreal in the season opener. The two teams will square off again Wednesday. Captain Carles Gil, the 2019 MLS newcomer of the year, missed both games with a foot injury but is ready for action. He’ll be joined by fellow Designated Players Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa.

Rookie Henry Kessler out of the University of Virginia played well in the team’s first two games after a strong preseason. Goalkeeper Matt Turner will look to repeat his performance from the second half of last season when the Revolution surged to make the playoffs.

Notes

▪ The match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps set for Thursday has been postponed after eight players tested positive for the coronavirus. The names of the players were not released. Dallas had three players test positive before the team even left for Orlando. That has since been followed by 10 players and one coach testing positive.

▪ The Columbus Crew and Minnesota United agreed to cancel their friendlies scheduled for Sunday after one player on each team tested positive for coronavirus. Both squads decided to play intrasquad scrimmages instead.

▪ Reigning MVP Carlos Vela announced that he would not play. The LAFC forward cited his concern for the health of his family, including his pregnant wife, Saioa.

▪ Minnesota United defender Ike Opara, the reigning MLS defender of the year, didn’t travel with the team to Orlando due to an undisclosed injury.

▪ LA Galaxy team captain Jonathan dos Santos will miss the tournament after he had a hernia operation last week. The midfielder had what the club termed a “minimally invasive” operation, with the expectation being that he will miss six weeks.

















