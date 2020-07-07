6 ways it feels like the 1990s all over again

Are you a Claudia or a Kristy? If you are, or know, an avid reader between the ages of 30 and 40, she (or he) has an answer for that. The cult Ann M. Martin book series, which started in 1986, has hit Netflix. The Stoneybrook crew is back in all their glory with several updates. In the new series, Mary Anne is biracial, Dawn is a Latina social activist, and the difficulty of Stacey’s diabetes gets fleshed out. Best of all, these seventh-grade characters are played by actual kids.

The trends of every decade are cyclical. And for children of the 1990s, our time has returned. So log off AIM messaging, put down your Tamagotchi digital pet (it died anyway), and break open some Gushers fruit snacks. Here are six ways the ’90s are back, baby.

‘Beavis and Butt-Head'

The cult ’90s MTV show that critics loathed and Gen X loved is returning, Comedy Central announced last week. Original “Beavis and Butt-Head” creator Mike Judge (“King of the Hill,” “Office Space”) is set to write, produce, and voice both characters in a two-season reboot. The deal also includes potential spin-offs and specials. “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge said in a statement. A release date has not yet been announced.

"Beavis and Butt-Head" will return to Comedy Central. Associated Press/file

More reboots

Disney rebooted “DuckTales.” “Full House” became Netflix hit “Fuller House,” a consistent Teen Choice Award winner. Hulu streams a “Party of Five” reboot. It’s not a reboot, but Gen Z can binge the original “Gilmore Girls” on Netflix. And all those big plastic Disney VHS tapes millennials grew up with — “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” — are now live-action reboots. Next up: A Lin-Manuel Miranda-composed “The Little Mermaid,” with Halle Bailey as Ariel, coming next year.

Fanny Packs

After this fad faded from ’90s back-to-school ads, fanny packs became the territory of vacationing fathers. Well, the packs are back and hipper than ever. Trendsetters Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé have donned them. Then this back-friendly carryall hit the runways. This year, Marie Claire declared: “The industry has fully re-embraced this beloved throwback accessory.” Even CNN ran a story in January that picked 17 favorite fanny pack designs.

Scrunchies

Remember your Delia*s catalog? It’s all back. From tiny sunglasses, to scrunchies, ripped jeans, tiny cardigans, chokers, and cargo pants. While Gen Z influencers like Gigi Hadid are credited for much the ’90s resurgence (Hadid donned MTV and Nickelodeon sweat shirts, and a Power Rangers tee), Vogue has attributed the trend to millennial fashion designers.

Streams of nostalgia

Between Hulu and Disney+, a millennial viewer can easily relive the glory of TGIF nights and Saturday mornings. TGIF (a.k.a. prime-time Fridays on ABC) is now essentially on Hulu: “Full House,” “Family Matters,” “Step by Step,” and “Perfect Strangers.” You’ll also find ’90s cartoons “Hey Arnold!,” “Rugrats,” “Tiny Toon Adventures,” and “Animaniacs.” Disney+ offers a nostalgia section including the original “DuckTales,” “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” and “TaleSpin.” Just add Froot Loops.









Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.