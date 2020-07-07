Dalai Lama dropped debut album on his 85th birthday

"Inner World," features teachings and mantras by the Tibetan spiritual leader set to music. Associated Press

To commemorate his 85th birthday, the Dalai Lama released his first-ever album. The 11-track “Inner World” features teachings and mantras by the Tibetan spiritual leader set to music. On the project the religious leader recites the mantras of seven Buddhas, discussing topics like wisdom, courage, healing, compassion, and children. Grammy-nominated sitar player Anoushka Shankar (daughter of Ravi Shankar, half-sister of Norah Jones) makes a guest appearance on the album, playing on “Ama La,” a track honoring mothers. Both the birthday and the album were celebrated Monday with a livestream video you can still access via www.facebook.com/dalailamainnerworld/