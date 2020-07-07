A yogurt sauce served in South Asia and across the Mediterranean becomes a salad

But plain yogurt is what you want with fresh summer vegetables, just enough to barely coat them, with mint, lemon rind, and a little onion. Plain yogurt hasn’t a trace of sweetness, which is why it’s popular beside curries in Indian raita, a mixture of yogurt with cucumber, onion, and spices, or served beside a kebab. Nearly every cuisine from South Asia across the Mediterranean has a version: tzatziki in Greece, cacik in Turkey, kh’yar bi laban in Lebanon. All of the yogurt in these countries is homemade and the herbs that go into them come from the kitchen garden out the back door.

Mayonnaise has nothing on good yogurt if you’re mixing it with vegetables. Yes, potatoes and mayo are an unparalleled pairing, as is shredded cabbage and mayo in a slaw. You want the sweetness that mayonnaise adds to the bowl.

You may be using homemade yogurt or a good brand, regular or Greek, that you keep stocked in the fridge all the time. You can use thick labneh from a Middle Eastern store, even just cottage cheese.

Build the summer salad with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, red onion, plenty of mint, lemon rind, some lemon juice to thin the yogurt (more if you’re using Greek), and garlic.

It takes minutes to assemble. Sprinkle the tomatoes and cucumbers in a bowl with salt and let them sit for a while to draw out their juices. This also sweetens the tomatoes, though you’re using salt rather than sugar. Blanch green beans for 2 minutes only, then plunge them into cold water. They should be crunchy.

A small amount of red onion gives the salad a little bite (or use a sweet onion, but not too much), mint adds its beautiful flavor, and a little celery offers something crisp. You can add more vegetables — thinly sliced fresh fennel, freshly picked raw sugar snaps, quartered little radishes, grated carrots, and scallions. Increase the yogurt so it barely covers the vegetables.

It’s a vegetarian feast for lunch, quick dinner on a heatwave night, something substantial beside grilled chicken or salmon, or your low-calorie special after a quarantine morning spent baking.





