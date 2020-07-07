fb-pixel

Mass. verified nearly 59,000 bogus unemployment claims in recent months, recovering $158 million

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development said it verified almost 59,000 fraudulent filings for unemployment pay from early March through June 20.

By Larry Edelman Globe Staff,Updated July 7, 2020, 1 hour ago
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Baker administration said Tuesday it has verified receiving nearly 59,000 fraudulent claims for unemployment pay from early March through June 20.

The state has recovered $158 million from bogus jobless benefits requests, the Department of Labor and Workforce Development said in an e-mailed statement.

More than 1.6 million claims for benefits were filed from March 8 through June 30, the statement said.


