Mass. verified nearly 59,000 bogus unemployment claims in recent months, recovering $158 million

The Baker administration said Tuesday it has verified receiving nearly 59,000 fraudulent claims for unemployment pay from early March through June 20.
The state has recovered $158 million from bogus jobless benefits requests, the Department of Labor and Workforce Development said in an e-mailed statement.
More than 1.6 million claims for benefits were filed from March 8 through June 30, the statement said.
Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.