At Boston Public Library, borrowers can load up on books thanks to a new program

For months, the pandemic made it impossible to access reading material from the local library. But here in Boston at least, librarygoers spent the past two weeks loading up on books, CDs, and DVDs thanks to a handy new borrowing program.

Introduced June 22, Boston Public Library’s To Go services are currently available at the Brighton, Charlestown, Codman Square, East Boston, Jamaica Plain, Lower Mills, Mattapan, South Boston, West Roxbury, and Copley Square locations. As of July 13, those services will expand to six more branches: Connolly, Grove Hall, Honan-Allston, Parker Hill, South End, and West End.

“We wanted to cover most of the city with the branches we reopened,” said Michael Colford, director of library services. “People can check out any book the libraries would have normally offered.”