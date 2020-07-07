At Boston Public Library, borrowers can load up on books thanks to a new program

For months, the pandemic made it impossible to access reading material from the local library. But here in Boston at least, librarygoers spent the past two weeks loading up on books, CDs, and DVDs thanks to a handy new borrowing program.
Introduced June 22, Boston Public Library’s To Go services are currently available at the Brighton, Charlestown, Codman Square, East Boston, Jamaica Plain, Lower Mills, Mattapan, South Boston, West Roxbury, and Copley Square locations. As of July 13, those services will expand to six more branches: Connolly, Grove Hall, Honan-Allston, Parker Hill, South End, and West End.
“We wanted to cover most of the city with the branches we reopened,” said Michael Colford, director of library services. “People can check out any book the libraries would have normally offered.”
Boston residents have already used the To Go program to place more than 24,000 holds and complete around 11,500 checkouts, according to a BPL spokesperson. Pickups can be scheduled via www.bpl.org, 617-536-5400, or by downloading the BPL To Go iPhone app. Face coverings and physical distancing are required once you enter a branch to pick up reserved items. Returns can be made via the library’s designated bins.
As another new service, the library has also started printing documents for free. Card holders can upload files (up to 10 pages) to www.bpl.org/printing-to-go and pick them up 24 hours later at the Central Library location.
No details have been released about reopening BPL branches for in-person browsing. “We’re actively working on bringing more services online, but continuing to focus on the health and safety of our staff and our patrons,” read a statement.
