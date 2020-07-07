Endangered Species Chocolate now comes in chips

Earlier this year, Endangered Species Chocolate added a line of bars made with oat milk to satisfy the sweet tooth for those seeking non-dairy confections. The company, which donates 10 percent of profits to save wildlife, has now introduced something new — Oat Milk + Dark Chocolate Premium Baking Chips. The mini chips are produced with gluten-free oats, 55 percent cocoa and less sugar (cane sugar) than standard chips, and have the same sweet, creamy taste as the bars. They can come in handy for a batch of gluten-free or vegan cookies, muffins, or quick breads, although the morsels also make an excellent choice for baking without a particular diet in mind ($6.79 for a 10-ounce bag). Available at Whole Foods Market locations, or go to chocolatebar.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND