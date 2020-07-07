fb-pixel

Endangered Species Chocolate now comes in chips

The company donates 10 percent of profits to save wildlife

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated July 7, 2020, 39 minutes ago
Earlier this year, Endangered Species Chocolate added a line of bars made with oat milk to satisfy the sweet tooth for those seeking non-dairy confections. The company, which donates 10 percent of profits to save wildlife, has now introduced something new — Oat Milk + Dark Chocolate Premium Baking Chips. The mini chips are produced with gluten-free oats, 55 percent cocoa and less sugar (cane sugar) than standard chips, and have the same sweet, creamy taste as the bars. They can come in handy for a batch of gluten-free or vegan cookies, muffins, or quick breads, although the morsels also make an excellent choice for baking without a particular diet in mind ($6.79 for a 10-ounce bag). Available at Whole Foods Market locations, or go to chocolatebar.com.

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.