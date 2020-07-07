In a pandemic, Diana Gualdron of La Taqueria in Dedham and Roslindale still serves tacos with a smile

“He was my father figure, and he always, always, always made sure that we loved the kitchen,” she says. “I’ve always wanted to own a restaurant because it has a lot of sacrifices, but it also has a lot of compensation. It makes me very happy when I get great reviews and when I hear that people love my food.”

Even during a pandemic, we still need tacos. Diana Gualdron, 34, opened La Taqueria in Dedham two weeks ago, much to the delight of customers at her original Roslindale location, which opened in 2016. It’s a departure for Gualdron, who studied business and managed a dental practice before opening her restaurants. She was inspired by her uncle, a chef.

Advertisement

And they do. She’s been busier than ever, despite the current crisis.

The world has been turned upside down by COVID-19. What made you decide to open a new location?

The location in Dedham has been in the works for over a year. It was a retail space. We had to go through the town of Dedham in order to change it from retail to restaurant. We did all this work to be able to have people eat inside. And now the pandemic hit, and at the end of the day, we went through this process to get chairs in, and now we can’t even use them because the space is really small. So we had to open and move forward because we’ve been working on this project for over a year.

How’s business in Roslindale?

We opened November 21, 2016, and it’s been amazing. We’ve gotten so much support from the locals in the neighborhood. That’s the neighborhood I grew up in all my life. My dad owned a convenience store on Hyde Park Avenue for 11 years. I grew up in a household with cooks, chefs, and I always wanted to open a restaurant. And I knew that Roslindale did not have an authentic Mexican place. We always had Caribbean food; that was the only Latino option. And I wanted to do something that was Latino but not Caribbean. So we opted for tacos, because everyone loves tacos.

Advertisement

How has the community responded since the pandemic?

Since COVID, we thought that business was going to go down. We’ve gotten so much support. We closed our doors for the first two months of COVID. We were only doing curbside and delivery, but now we’re letting people inside. The problem that I’m having in Roslindale is because of the social distancing, we’re not able to put our tables back in, because it will limit my space for the takeout orders. That’s been my biggest challenge right now.

And we went through a time where there was a shortage of meat and produce, which took a toll on us because it was really hard to find fresh ingredients, and we did not want to change our menu. We did not want to change our recipes. So we really had many challenges with our vendors. Moving forward, I’m hopeful that things will go back to normal, but I just don’t think that it will be seating the way that I had 18 seats like before, because of social distancing.

What’s your daily experience been like during this? How are you mentally and emotionally?

Advertisement

It’s been very, very tough. The safety of my employees and my customers is our number-one priority. We want to make sure that everyone’s safe. We want to make sure that business still runs to the best of our ability under the circumstances. It’s been very challenging. During COVID-19, we’ve lost employees who have underlying diseases, and we understand. It’s very, very hard to find employees who want to work during COVID-19. I had to shorten my hours in order to keep my staff.

The community has been very, very supportive. They always support us in Roslindale. If it wasn’t for the community, we would not be open.

Why do you think the taquerias are so popular?

So we’re not a typical taqueria. We do have the authentic tacos, but we’ve also given our tacos a twist. We have pork belly tacos, Cajun shrimp tacos. We don’t only sell tacos, and burritos, and quesadillas, what you would normally find in a Mexican place. We have made a menu to serve everyone in the household. Some people don’t want tacos, but they will prefer wings or a burger. We serve everyone in the community. We have a little bit of everything.

Growing up, what’s the first restaurant you remember going to as a kid? What are some of your favorite places?

So, growing up in Roslindale, there were not a lot of options for restaurants. Throughout the years, there have been more restaurants opening. So we had the local Nick’s Pizza on Hyde Park Avenue, and that’s still there, but we didn’t really have a lot of options. We would have to commute to Jamaica Plain or East Boston in order to find places to eat.

Advertisement

My family is from Colombia and the Dominican Republic. We would go to East Boston to find Colombian restaurants. We would go to East Boston when we wanted to eat tacos. [In Roslindale], the options would be Chinese food, or Pizza Hut, or Domino’s. There were not a lot of locally owned restaurants, independent restaurants, like there are now.

Where do you eat when you’re not working?

Hands down, it would be Delfino’s in Roslindale. I love, love, love their food. I actually love the lobster ravioli.

What do you recommend at your own restaurant?

I will always recommend the taco combo just because at our restaurant people get to build their own. They get to build their own tacos. They get to build their own burritos. With the taco combo, you get three options of tacos. You can mix and match and it gives the client the chance to try a variety of tacos. And I love my Cajun shrimp tacos.

Which now-closed Boston restaurant do you miss the most?

The restaurant that I grew up eating at in Jamaica Plain is still there! El Embajador.

What’s your go-to pandemic snack?

I’ve been snacking on a lot of chocolates. It calms my nerves. I eat a lot of Hershey’s Kisses. People think that when you own your own restaurant you have this appetite. But you’re working with food every day, and you don’t really eat. There’s no time to eat. It’s really, really tough. I think that during the pandemic, I’ve lost weight.

Advertisement

What’s the first thing you want to do when things get back to normal?

As soon as things get back to normal, I would love to travel. I love traveling. I have not been able to travel. I work seven days a week. We’re open seven days a week, and I work seven days week. What I miss the most is spending time with my daughter. I would go somewhere warm and tropical.

Let’s say you have a crystal ball. What will Boston’s restaurant scene be like a year from now? What do you hope to see?

I think things will go back to normal. I think that the restaurant business will be thriving. I’m confident.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.